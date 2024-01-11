Is NordVPN safe?

The only exception we know of is VyprVPN review (in our old VyprVPN review we gave it a solid four stars) which claims to wholly operate and own its VPN infrastructure. The tradeoff being that they offer relatively few servers in a small number of locations, and the service is comparatively expensive.

So it’s not that NordVPN did something different to everyone else, but rather that using third-party infrastructure comes with inherent risks and they happened to be a prominent victim of this.

Another concern is that it took so long for NordVPN to disclose the breach, but the company claims that it “shredded” the server and reported the breach as soon as it knew. Once again, because of the use of a third-party contractor, there was likely a delay in communication.

