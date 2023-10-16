Malwarebytes Privacy VPN review: Simple and fast, but distinctly limited

Malwarebytes is best known for its antivirus software, but since 2020 it’s also been running its own VPN. Like all VPNs, Malwarebytes Privacy encrypts your network traffic and forwards it anonymously through one of the company’s secure servers. When you’re connected, your online activity appears to come from a different location, and can’t be traced back to you.

Being a relative newcomer, Malwarebytes Privacy isn’t quite as developed as its rivals. For one thing, the software is only available for Windows, macOS, Android and iOS – there’s no native support for Chromebooks or Amazon Fire TV devices, for example, nor can you set up the Malwarebytes VPN on your router. There’s no companion browser extension, either: the setup routine does offer to install a plugin for Chrome, Edge and Firefox, but this is only for blocking ads and trackers.

The server list is also modest, running to 42 countries, mostly in Europe and North America. The selection will work just fine for most people, but it feels a bit limited when ExpressVPN presents a choice of 94 nations around the world, and HMA offers a staggering 210 countries.