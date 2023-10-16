Mullvad VPN review: A fast, flexible VPN with a few notable shortcomings

Mullvad means “mole” in Swedish, and this Scandi VPN can make your internet connection pop up in locations all over the world. As with all VPNs, your real location and identity are disguised, and strong encryption ensures your ISP can’t determine the sites you’re accessing. That’s a big boost for your online privacy, and a VPN can also be used to unblock region-restricted services, such as US-based video streaming sites.

Mullvad operates secure servers in 39 countries, mostly in Europe and North America: there are only a few servers in Asia, Africa and South America, but the selection should cover most people’s needs. If you need a wider choice of VPN locations, consider CyberGhost, ExpressVPN, HMA or Surfshark, which all offer exit nodes in more than 90 countries.

One thing that’s unique about Mullvad is its pricing model. Rather than offering a range of deals, this VPN charges a flat fee of 5€/mth for up to five devices, equivalent to £4.33 at the time of writing.

For a short stretch it’s a bargain – many rival VPNs demand £10 and upwards for a month’s service. However, those providers also offer steep discounts for longer commitments: Atlas VPN, CyberGhost and PIA work out to less than £2/mth if you pre-pay for three years of service. Over the long haul, Mullvad works out to be one of the most expensive VPNs around.