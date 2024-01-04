NordVPN costs: Pricing and plans explained

NordVPN has been one of the best VPNs we’ve tested for some time now, but like ExpressVPN, it isn’t the cheapest around. As with most VPNs, Nord’s costs vary depending on the length of the plan you choose, and you’ll also find that NordVPN runs discounts quite frequently. NordVPN prices start at £12.47/mth for one month, dropping to £5.38/mth for the one-year plan (£64.62/yr) and £3.36/mth for the two-year plan (£80.68 for the full two years).

Nord picked up a perfect five stars and a Best Buy award in our full NordVPN review – our veteran VPN expert Darien Graham-Smith described it as “a superb all-round VPN for speed and security”, praising the VPN’s privacy policies, server count and straightforward app.

Below, we’ll explain NordVPN’s pricing and plans in more depth, including whether the VPN has a free trial and how to work out which price tier is right for you.