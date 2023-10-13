NordVPN review: An excellent VPN for almost anyone

Before you pick a plan, though, there are some other factors to be aware of. Like many VPNs, NordVPN offers its best rates only to new subscribers: after your one-year subscription runs out, it will automatically renew at a much steeper £95 inc VAT, unless you cancel and rejoin. The two-year deal leaps up in price to £214.

There are additional pricing tiers, too. The prices above are for NordVPN’s “Standard” tier, which includes unlimited VPN use on up to six devices at once, plus built-in blocking of malware, web trackers and intrusive adverts. For a little extra cash you can move up to the “Plus” tier, which adds the NordPass password manager and a data breach scanner that alerts you when your sensitive information has leaked online. That will cost you £13 on a monthly basis; £66 for the first year of an annual subscription; or £103 for 27 months.