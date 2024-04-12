PrivadoVPN review: Fast, fairly priced and great for torrenting

The best-value option is a two-year subscription. This again comes with an extra three months, and at £54 it barely costs any more than a single year of service – bringing the effective price down to £1.99/mth. After that, it renews at £96 every 24 months, or £3.99/mth. But at that point you can always cancel and shop around for a new deal.

All paid subscriptions allow you to connect from up to ten devices at once, and dedicated apps are offered for Windows, macOS, Android, iOS and Amazon Fire TV devices. You can also set up the service on your router, or any OpenVPN-compatible device, using the supplied configuration details.

If you need help getting set up, or with anything else, the support area of the Privado website has a decent set of searchable help files, and you can create support tickets here to raise issues with agents. There’s also supposed to be a 24/7 live chat option for instant assistance, however when I tried to access this service I was told it wasn’t available owing to capacity issues.

PrivadoVPN review: What’s it like to use?

The PrivadoVPN Windows application is a jaunty shade of indigo, and on first starting up it greets you with a quick tour of the interface. This is frankly unnecessary: the big, bright orange “Click to connect” button is impossible to miss, while below it the server selection and killswitch controls are self-explanatory.

The location page is just as easy to navigate. You can use the Search field to quickly find a particular country or city, or browse up and down the full list. By default this is sorted by latency, so you shouldn’t have to scroll far to find the fastest server that meets your needs. Specific locations can also be marked as favourites for convenient access – though getting to them isn’t as quick as you might hope, as you need to click into the server selection page, then click again on “Favourites” to see your saved servers.