Private Internet Access (PIA) VPN review: This US-based VPN is user-friendly and highly configurable

Your subscription lets you use the VPN on up to 10 devices simultaneously, which is more flexible than most services (although Atlas VPN, IPVanish and Surfshark permit unlimited devices). All the popular desktop and mobile platforms are supported, and PIA receives bonus marks for offering a proper graphical client for Linux systems – most VPNs only provide command-line tools. You can also install the VPN on a compatible router to protect all traffic from any number of connected devices, while a smart DNS service can be used to conceal your location when using a games console, smart TV or set-top box.

If you have any trouble setting up and using the service, the company claims its online support service is available 24/7; however, when we tried to get in touch, the live chat feature was offline and we had to fill in a web form and wait several hours for a response.

Those who remain unsatisfied for any reason can exercise a 30-day money-back guarantee. It’s also possible to try PIA for seven days before you buy, which is very unusual for a VPN service – although the trial only covers Android and iOS devices.

