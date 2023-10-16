TunnelBear VPN review: A charming VPN with some significant compromises

While some VPNs offer low prices or advanced security, TunnelBear’s USP has always been its charm. The interface is littered with playful bear-themed language and imagery, and there’s a sense of fun to the whole experience that sets TunnelBear apart from other VPNs.

TunnelBear also makes itself likeable by offering a free service that might fulfil your needs without costing a penny, and it operates servers in 48 countries around the world. While that isn’t a huge range by VPN standards, it’s enough to provide multiple options on every continent.

Apps are available for Windows, macOS, iOS and Android, and you can connect an unlimited number of at once. However, there are none for Linux or smart TV devices, nor does TunnelBear allow you to configure the VPN on your router. The feature set is quite limited, too, as we’ll discuss below. In all, TunnelBear is one of the more basic VPNs on the market.