What is OpenVPN: Everything you need to know about the free VPN platform

You can install the OpenVPN software yourself from openvpn.net. It comes in two parts: the OpenVPN Connect app (available for all major computer and mobile operating systems) and the OpenVPN Access Server component, which handles incoming connections. The website also offers professional hosted services aimed at businesses, but you don’t need to worry about those.

Installing the OpenVPN Access Server on a computer lets you connect directly to it from any device running the Connect app. If you have your router configured correctly, you can do this over the internet, enabling you to access shared resources and other computers on your home network when you’re travelling. The free version of Access Server allows up to two connections at once.

What is OpenVPN: Can I use Connect to access remote servers?

You can use the free OpenVPN Connect app to securely connect to your own computers, but this won’t give you access to servers in other countries. For that, you’ll need to sign up with a commercial VPN service that operates and maintains its own server network.

Once you’ve done this, you can connect to them with the OpenVPN Connect client – but it normally makes sense to use the VPN provider’s own app, as this will offer helpful features such as an integrated list of available servers and split tunnelling options. The OpenVPN software is less user-friendly, and won’t support these advanced features.

