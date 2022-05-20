The best Bosch washing machines in 2022

Bosch is an incredibly popular kitchen and laundry appliance brand – and with good reason. Bosch washing machines have performed consistently well in our own tough tests, regularly making it into our Best washing machine list, and they are regularly highly rated by both users and reviewers alike. However, with lots of models to choose from, all with similar model names and numbers, it can be tricky to figure out the differences and find the right one to fit your needs.

Let’s face it, wading through washing machine specifications and working out what sets one model apart from the next is a pretty dull way to spend your time. Here we’ve done all the hard work for you by selecting the top Bosch washing machines available in every possible category. Whether you need a large capacity model perfect for a big family or you want a Wi-Fi enabled machine with auto-dosing features and all the bells and whistles, we’ve got you covered. And there are a range of prices to cover all budget levels too, so read on for our top picks.

How to choose the best Bosch washing machine for you

What drum capacity do I need?

If you’re a family of four or more, it stands to reason that bigger is better. However, if you prefer to do regular smaller loads or you live in a 2-3 person household, an 8kg drum should be ample. But keep in mind, if you want to be able to wash chunkier items like duvets, it is well worth investing in a machine with a large drum.

Is Wi-Fi and app connectivity just a gimmick?

Connecting your washing machine to an app on your phone is becoming more and more commonplace. Some apps only offer the most basic functions via the app, such as starting a wash and receiving an alert when it’s finished, but the Bosch Home Connect app goes a step further and allows you to enter the type of laundry and degree of soiling to get advice on the best wash programme. If you like the idea of being able to monitor and control a wash on your phone, even while away from the house, then it’s a feature worth having on your wishlist.

Do I need auto-dosing features?

The short answer is no – we’ve done without it for as long as washing machines have been around – but there are several reasons why it’s a great idea. Firstly, adding detergents can be messy and wasteful; filling a tank every few weeks is preferable. Secondly, most of us don’t use the correct detergent dosage, often we just guess and that usually results in using too much detergent, which is bad for the environment, wallets and washing performance. Automatic dosing eliminates this issue altogether, ensuring the correct amount is used every time.

The only point to note is that automatic dosing relies on liquid detergent and fabric softener, so if you’re a fan of powdered laundry detergent, you’ll have to turn off auto dosing and manually add it instead. And similarly, if you’re washing something like a wool load that requires a special detergent, this will have to be manually added as well.

The best Bosch washing machine to buy in 2022

1. Bosch Serie 4 WAN28281GB: The best Bosch washing machine under £450

The WAN28281GB is an update to the previous Serie 4 WAN28201GB (read our full review) which was a top performer and earned five stars as well as a Best Buy award for both price and efficiency in our Expert Reviews test. And with very similar specifications, we have no doubt that this version will also be a winning choice.

It’s a budget friendly washing machine that still offers plenty of the great features and technology seen in some of the pricier models. And despite the wallet friendly price tag, there’s no reduction in spin speed compared to other Bosch washing machines on this list.

At 8kg it has a smaller capacity than many other Bosch machines, but this is still a good size and only larger families are likely to need a higher capacity machine. With a simple intuitive control panel and 15 wash cycles to choose from, it certainly doesn’t feel like a low-priced option. Wash cycles include a 15 minute quick wash, AllergyPlus cycle, sportswear and even a quieter Night Wash cycle that’ll avoid waking the baby. And it’s universally loved by reviewers for everything from wash performance to ease of use, as well as for its quiet operation.

Key specs – Drum size: 8kg; Max spin speed: 1,400rpm; Rated efficiency: C; Wool wash: Yes; Delicate Wash: Yes; Hand wash: Yes

2. Bosch Serie 6 WAU28R90GB: The best mid-range washing machine

This Serie 6 model might look similar to the Serie 4 model above, but for just £100 more you’ll get the benefit of a host of additional features including a larger drum capacity. Make no mistake, this is still a very reasonably priced machine compared to some of the high-end models in Bosch’s ranges.

The 9kg drum capacity is roomy enough for the average family load and the extra features over and above Bosch’s Serie 4 models are equally welcome. The Night Wash programme keeps noise levels down, which comes in handy when the kids are in bed, and the AntiStain feature does its bit to help tackle stubborn stains. The four AntiStain modes tackle oil, red wine, blood or grass stain types and adjust each wash programme to achieve optimum stain removal.

The Super Quick 15- or 30-minute programmes are best kept for emergencies – quick wash programmes are consistently poor at removing dirt and stains and these are no exception – but the SpeedPerfect feature is a great alternative as it cuts programme times by up to 65%.

On test, wash performance was significantly better than other mid-range models available from big brands. Plus it’s highly rated across the board in online reviews by users.

Key specs – Drum size: 9kg; Max spin speed: 1,400rpm; Rated efficiency: C; Wool wash: Yes; Silk wash: Yes; Hand wash: Yes

3. Bosch Serie 6 WAU28PH9GB: The best mid-range model with automatic dosing

Building on the Serie 6 model above, this is still a mid-range machine with most of the functions of the above Serie 6, but with added bells and whistles.

We love the i-Dos automatic dosing feature which intelligently adds liquid detergent and fabric softener into the wash. All you have to do is fill up the tanks, which hold enough for up to 15 loads, and the machine will add the correct detergent dose to each wash.

Wi-Fi connectivity lets you control the machine and check on wash progress from an app on your phone. Provided the drum is loaded and the door is closed, you can start it up from anywhere, and this works particularly well in tandem with the i-Dos feature.

As with the above model, the 9kg VarioDrum features a droplet shaped design and asymmetrical paddles that cares for your clothes whilst aiding a thorough clean for the entire load. It’s also packed full of sensors to ensure great results every time and is a fantastic all-rounder loved by users.

Key specs – Drum size: 9kg; Max spin speed: 1,400rpm; Rated efficiency: C; Wool wash: Yes; Silk wash: Yes; Hand wash: Yes

4. Bosch Serie 8 i-Dos WAX28EH1GB: The best top-of-the-range Bosch washing machine

If you simply must have all the top-of-the-range features and you’re willing to pay for them, this is the machine for you. The 10kg drum tackles the largest wash loads, and the B energy rating means it’ll outperform the majority of washing machines on this list – only the WAV28MH4GB below trumps it for energy efficiency.

As you’d expect given the eye-watering price tag, the WAX28EH1GB is packed full of smart features and clever wash technology. Naturally, i-Dos automatic detergent dosing and app connectivity come as standard, and the top-of-the-line 4D Wash system optimises water usage and detergent penetration. What’s more, the upgraded AntiStain feature tackles 16 stains, allowing you to optimise the wash cycle for anything from baby food, cosmetics and coffee to dirty socks and sweat. There’s a wash programme to suit any load and these can be customised with Intensive Plus or SpeedPerfect options depending on whether speed or stain-removal is your priority.

All told, it’s hard to think of a feature that’s lacking. It might be an expensive choice, but if you can afford it you’ll get a top notch washing machine.

Key specs – Drum size: 10kg; Max spin speed: 1,400rpm; Rated efficiency: B; Wool wash: Yes; Silk wash: Yes; Hand wash: Yes

5. Bosch Serie 8 WAV28MH4GB: The most energy efficient Bosch washing machine

With energy costs skyrocketing, energy efficiency is not something to take lightly. So, while this model might only be a shade under £900, the WAV28MH4GB’s A-class energy rating could offer substantial savings in the long run compared to a C rated machine.

If you’re willing to sacrifice niceties such as automatic detergent dosing, you’ll get an energy efficient machine that still packs in the majority of features seen on other Bosch machines, including Wi-Fi app connectivity for remote control and advice on selecting the right wash programme.

This machine also utilises Bosch’s top-end 4D Wash system to provide the most thorough wash performance balancing both water usage and detergent distribution. The four AntiStain modes help to tackle common stubborn stains, too, which should help to leave your laundry perfectly clean without running up high energy bills.

If you’ve got your heart set on automatic dosing, then take a look at the i-Dos-equipped Serie 8 WAV28EH3GB – it is almost £200 more expensive, though.

Key specs – Drum size: 9kg; Max spin speed: 1,400rpm; Rated efficiency: A; Wool wash: Yes; Silk wash: Yes; Hand wash: Yes

