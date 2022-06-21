The best integrated washer dryers to buy in 2022

There are plenty of reasons why an integrated washer dryer can make more sense than a separate washing machine and dryer. Space is usually a big driver in this decision: if you live in a flat or a smaller house without a utility room, there often just isn’t enough space for a second appliance. In these situations, the best integrated washer dryers can handle all your laundry requirements while disappearing discreetly behind a cupboard door.

There are other reasons why an integrated washer dryer can make more sense than having two separate appliances, too. Air drying clothes is becoming more appealing as we all try to cut down our energy bills, so if you only use a dryer very occasionally – but want one as a fallback during the colder months – there’s no point having a dedicated dryer which you rarely use. And, naturally, an integrated washer dryer won’t ruin the look of your beautifully crafted kitchen cabinets, which is a big plus when you’ve spent big money on your dream kitchen.

So, whether you’re looking for large wash or dry capacity, a budget model or just a decent all-rounder, read on for our selection of the best integrated washer dryers to suit every kitchen.

READ NEXT: Our full round-up of the best washer dryers

Best washer dryer: At a glance

Best high-end integrated washer dryer: AEG 7000 L7WC8632BI



Best value integrated washer dryer: Baumatic BDI1485D4E/1



Best integrated washer dryer for drying capacity: Whirlpool BIWDWG861484UK

How to choose the best integrated washer dryer for you

How energy efficient is a washer dryer?

A washer dryer isn’t as energy efficient as a freestanding tumble dryer, so you might want to think twice before using it to dry every single wash load. That said, if you need to tumble dry the bulk of your laundry, we’d recommend paying particular attention to the energy rating and spin speed.

First off, a machine with a higher spin speed will leave your laundry drier at the end of the wash cycle, reducing the amount of time it needs in the tumble dryer. Secondly, opting for a machine with the best energy rating you can afford should translate into lower electricity bills.

While we’re talking about energy ratings, it’s worth knowing that the energy rating scale has recently changed to reflect how much more efficient appliances are nowadays and also to give manufacturers more scope and motivation to keep innovating and improving the energy efficiency of appliances. A washer dryer that used to be A rated on the old scale will now be a D rated machine, so don’t panic when you can’t find any A rated machines.

Why do washer dryers have a different capacity for the dryer?

When you start scouring the specs of washer dryers you’ll notice that they all state a lower capacity for the dryer than for the wash load. This is a frustrating quirk of these combination machines, but in order for the dryer to work efficiently, there has to be more space in the drum for the laundry to move around freely. In practical terms, this means you can’t dry the full load of washing in the dryer, so you either have to wash smaller loads if you want to dry the whole lot in one go, or you’ll need to remove half of the laundry at the end of the wash cycle and dry each half of the load separately – or hang it out to air dry.

Do I need a hole in the wall to vent out the tumble dryer air?

In short, no. Washer dryers are typically condenser dryers, which means the steam that comes from your laundry as it dries, is condensed back into water and simply goes out of the same waste-water pipe used by the washing machine. This means that you don’t need a giant hole in the wall for a vent, and you also don’t have to empty a water tank like you would with a standalone condenser dryer.

READ NEXT: Our pick of the best washing machines

The best integrated washer dryers to buy in 2022

1. Baumatic BDI1485D4E/1: The best integrated washer dryer under £300

Price: £279 | Buy now from AO



A washer dryer for under £300 represents cracking value for money and what’s more, this model is highly rated by reviewers. Not only do they praise the value for money, but they particularly love the super speedy 14 minute quick wash.

It’s not the most energy efficient on this list, nor does it have the highest spin speed, so it’s worth considering this when offsetting the upfront cost against the longer-term running costs. That said, if you’re on a budget and the initial cost is your biggest concern, you’ll get a decent machine with a good capacity.

It doesn’t have any fancy wash programmes but it’s got all the basic ones that most people use regularly including whites, cotton, wool, eco and delicates as well as variable spin speed and temperatures. For drying you can choose between low and high heat. All-in-all this budget machine might be fairly basic, but it’s simple to use and gets the job done.

Key specs – Wash capacity: 8kg; Dry capacity: 5kg; Spin speed: 1400rpm; Energy rating: E; Dryer type: Condenser

Buy now from AO

2. AEG 7000 L7WC8632BI: The best high-end integrated washer dryer

Price: £709 | Buy now from John Lewis



You can, if you want, spend in excess of £1,000 on a washer dryer, but those models really don’t offer anything more than this AEG. At over £700, this is still a premium machine, but it delivers high-end features and performance for a little less than some of its rivals.

The 1,600rpm spin is the best on this list, and users regularly comment on how well it removes water from the clothes. This means the dryer has less work to do, which ultimately means you’ll use less energy drying clothes.

The control panel is simple to use and you’ll benefit from special cycles for denim and sportswear as well as an anti-allergy cycle and a Woolmark-accredited wool cycle. Plus, you can choose between sensor drying or timed drying. The only big downside to this machine is the small 4kg drying capacity, which will be a deal-breaker for larger households.

Key specs – Wash capacity: 8kg; Dry capacity: 4kg; Spin speed: 1600rpm; Energy rating: E; Dryer type: Condenser

Buy now from John Lewis

3. Beko WDIK754421: The best integrated washer dryer under £420

Price: £419 | Buy now from AO



With a D energy rating, this washer dryer would have been an A on the old scale, so it’s up there with some of the most energy efficient models you can buy right now. This means it won’t be too costly to run, plus the upfront cost makes it great value from the get-go. And sensor drying ensures that you don’t waste energy over-drying your laundry.

The 7kg capacity isn’t huge, it’ll be fine for a couple or small family, but larger families might struggle with this size of drum. The 5kg drying capacity is good though, it means that even if the washing machine is full, you won’t have to take too much out when it comes to the drying cycle.

Reviewers praise this machine for being quiet and having a good range of programmes. These include a 28 minute quick wash cycle and a HygieneTherapy cycle which Beko claims can kill 99% of bacteria and viruses.

Despite the reasonable price tag it still comes with some great extra features like SteamCure, a handy feature that uses steam at the end of a cycle to reduce the amount of creasing. And Bluetooth connectivity allows you to use an app to control the machine and download additional wash programmes.

Key specs – Wash capacity: 7kg; Dry capacity: 5kg; Spin speed: 1400rpm; Energy rating: D; Dryer type: Condenser

Buy now from AO

4. Whirlpool BIWDWG861484UK: An integrated washer dryer with a good drying capacity

Price: £579 | Buy now from AO



Although a 6kg drying capacity isn’t big in comparison to a standalone tumble dryer, it’s roomy for a washer dryer – this machine has one of the largest drying capacities we could find. However, it’s still unlikely to offer a big enough capacity for larger households.

It’s got plenty of wash programmes for all your laundry needs, whether you’re cleaning delicates, wool, cotton or synthetics, and the temperature and spin speed are variable too. But some reviewers found the settings complicated at first and noted that it took some time to figure out.

Considering it’s a mid-priced washer dryer, it’s a surprisingly no-frills model that doesn’t offer much in the way of fancy features or settings. But arguably, as long as it washes and dries your clothes efficiently, and at the right price, that’s all you really need.

Key specs – Wash capacity: 8kg; Dry capacity: 6kg; Spin speed: 1400rpm; Energy rating: D; Dryer type: Condenser

Buy now from AO