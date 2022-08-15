Best cheap washing machine 2022: Keep clothes clean from as little as £229

You don’t need to spend thousands on a top-notch appliance, as our roundup of the best cheap washing machines demonstrates, with some models costing under £250.

A budget price doesn’t mean settling for poor performance. Although more expensive washing machines can offer better cleaning performance, they also include lots of fancy features such as Wi-Fi connectivity and auto dosing that aren’t exactly essential.

By forgoing some of these extra features and stripping it back to what’s important, you can still get a good machine at a wallet-friendly price. And as bonkers as it sounds, sometimes knocking a few quid off the price is even as simple as opting for a white machine over a silver or black one.

To give you a helping hand, we’ve scoured the internet to find the best washing machines for under £400, including large-capacity and high-spin-speed models.

Best cheap washing machine: At a glance

Best compact washing machine under £250: Hisense WFPV6012EM



Best large-capacity washing machine under £250: Beko WTL82051W

Best washing machine under £300: Indesit MTWC 91484W

How to choose the best cheap washing machine for you

What size drum do I need?

As drum sizes are specified in kilograms, it can be tricky to work out which size is right for you. For bigger households, or those with young children, it’s often worth choosing the biggest within your budget: 9kg is a good size for families. A 6kg or 7kg drum can feel cramped, even for a couple, but for those who prefer to wash lots of smaller loads on a quick-wash cycle, it will suffice. If you want to wash chunkier items such as duvets, it’s worth investing in a machine with a large drum.

Is a faster spin speed better?

Yes: the higher the figure given for spin speed, the more water will be removed from the clothes during this part of the cycle. No matter whether you’re air-drying or tumble-drying your laundry, it will take less time to dry if spun at higher speeds. But watch out, some cycles – such as quick-wash programmes – operate at a reduced spin speed to complete the wash in the fastest time possible, meaning clothes come out much wetter. In this instance, you may need to run a separate spin cycle to remove more water from the load and avoid lengthy drying times.

What features can I get on a budget machine?

At the very lowest end of the price range, most washing machines offer only the essential wash programmes and features. It’s possible to get extras without going above £400, so if special wash cycles such as duvet, anti-allergy or even steam programmes are important to you, you’ll be pleased to know these features aren’t out of reach. Likewise, large-capacity models with a high spin speed are also available as you head above £250. Budget models, however, aren’t packed with as many sensors as their expensive counterparts and, while you won’t get a machine with auto dosing, there are some cheaper models offering Wi-Fi connectivity now.

The best cheap washing machines to buy in 2022

1. Hisense WFPV6012EM: The best compact washing machine under £250

Price: £249 | Buy now from AO

This might be one of the cheapest washing machines you can buy, but it’s well liked by reviewers who praise it for being straightforward to use and great value. With a depth of 46cm it’s more compact than most standard machines, so it’s perfect for tight spaces. However, that does limit the drum capacity to only 6kg, so this is best for single-occupant households or couples.

Despite the low price, this machine offers plenty of programmes, including allergy care, which employs longer rinse cycles to ensure no detergents are left in the clothes to irritate sensitive skin. That’s combined with steam to kill any bacteria or other nasties lurking on your laundry.

There’s a dedicated sportswear programme and a 15-minute quick wash for when time is of the essence. But at 1,200rpm it doesn’t have the fastest spin speed, so clothes will take a little longer to dry than other machines on this list.

Key specs – Drum size: 6kg; Max spin speed: 1,200rpm; Rated efficiency: E; Wool wash: Yes; Delicate wash: No; Hand wash: No

Buy now from AO

2. Beko WTL82051W: The best large-capacity washing machine under £250

Price: £229 | Buy now from AO

While an 8kg drum size isn’t the largest on the market, it’s ideal for a medium-size family and this model comes at a very affordable price. It’s highly praised by users online who are impressed by the quality of this machine as well as the value for money.

The biggest drawback is that wash temperatures aren’t variable (you can’t manually adjust the temperature of a cycle), but there’s a good range of presets that will cover most people's needs. These include energy saving 20˚ washes as well as a 60˚ and 90˚ cotton programmes for a bacteria-busting hygienic clean of loads such as cloth nappies or towels. You’ll have to spend a little more if you want the best possible spin speed, though.

Key specs – Drum size: 8kg; Max spin speed: 1,200rpm; Rated efficiency: C; Wool wash: No; Delicate wash: Yes; Hand wash: Yes

Buy now from AO

3. Indesit MTWC 91484W: Best washing machine under £300

Price: £299 | Buy now from Currys

Considering it’s less than £300, this machine offers plenty of desirable features. The generous 9kg drum has ample space for most families, and the 1,400rpm spin speed will leave your laundry free of excess water so it dries fast.

Speaking of fast, if long wash times drive you crazy you’ll love that there’s a range of eight different fast cycles to choose from. They range from 15 to 59 minutes and, unlike lots of fast cycles that require smaller laundry loads, there are three that can wash a full 9kg load.

It’s not all about the fast cycles, though. There are plenty of traditional cycles, including whites, sport and eco. It also features sensors to optimise water consumption, so it’s good for the planet, too.

Key specs – Drum size: 9kg; Max spin speed: 1,400rpm; Rated efficiency: C; Wool wash: Yes; Delicate wash: Yes; Hand wash: No

Buy now from Currys

4. Candy HCU14102DBBE: The best black washing machine under £400

Price: £349 | Buy now from AO

White appliances are always the cheapest, but if a white washing machine will stick out like a sore thumb in your kitchen, this black model from Candy is a great option.

It’s got an impressively roomy 10kg drum, so is great for tackling larger loads. Users particularly love the capacity, which is rare in this price bracket, and they also note that the 1,400rpm spin is effective at removing most of the water from loads.

It’s not the most intuitive model to use and the wash programmes are displayed in symbols that will have you reaching for the manual for the first few uses. But once you’ve got to grips with it, you’ll enjoy the benefits of all the technology on board, including weight sensors, stain sensors and app connectivity.

Key specs – Drum size: 10kg; Max spin speed: 1,400rpm; Rated efficiency: E; Wool wash: Yes; Delicate wash: Yes; Hand wash: Yes

Buy now from AO

5. Hotpoint NSWR 944C GK UK N: Best silver washing machine under £400

Price: £319 | Buy now from Currys

There are cheaper silver models on the market, but this one has thousands of positive online reviews. Users sing its praises for its quiet operation as well as the effective quick-wash cycles. In addition to the 30-minute quick wash, it can power through a full 9kg load in an impressively speedy 45 minutes. There are also cycles for baby clothes and duvets, as well as an anti-stain cycle.

The anti-allergy wash adds rinses to remove anything that might aggravate allergies. Steam hygiene is another great option that will remove bacteria and freshen clothes. With its simple, intuitive controls, this machine is a great all-rounder.

Key specs – Drum size: 9kg; Max spin speed: 1,400rpm; Rated efficiency: C; Wool wash: Yes; Delicate wash: Yes; Hand wash: No

Buy now from Currys