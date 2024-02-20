How much detergent should I use in my washing machine?

Things to try instead of adding more detergent

Slightly increase the wash temperature

When stains prove difficult to remove, you might be tempted to run a second wash but using more detergent. While this approach might bring success on occasion, the solution often lies elsewhere.

One alternative to try is to increase the wash temperature (within the limits outlined in the care instructions for your textile).

These days, most laundry detergents (especially “bio” ones) are formulated to work effectively at temperatures as low as 30℃, or even 20℃. However, since the reactions of detergents with dirt and water are often encouraged by heat, the hotter the wash temperature, the more effectively most detergents will remove stains and dirt from your laundry.

As you may have already guessed, though, the trade-off here is that hotter wash settings consume more energy, plus some fabrics are susceptible to shrinkage or colour transfer when they’re washed too hot. Never wash fabrics at a hotter setting than the one specified on the care label.

Treat stains before washing

Some stubborn stains can be removed only by using a special treatment. If you’ve tried to tackle a stain that’s proved stubborn to remove in a wash cycle, then you might see more success with a stain removal treatment such as Vanish PowerGel Stain Remover.

READ NEXT: How to clean your washing machine

What happens if I use too much laundry detergent?

Bubbles galore – and possibly more. The results of having used too much washing powder will be clear in the form of an overabundance of suds in the drum once a wash cycle has finished.

Excess detergent in your wash load can even physically change the feel of clothes – often for the worse. “Stiff, starchy, scratchy clothes are a common sign that you’re using too much detergent,” says smol’s Catherine Green. “The excess bubbles will start to trap detergent residue in your clothes because they cushion your clothing from rubbing up against each other during the cycle.”

According to Green, there can be negative consequences for your washing machine, too. “Too much detergent will cause more bubbles, preventing the machine from draining completely and will leave clothing still wet,” she says.

“A nasty smell can develop in your machine, from bacteria and mould that begins to grow on the leftover liquid or softener. These liquids often contain animal fat, which is perfect for this growth (although we’d like to note that smol detergent and softener do not contain animal fat).”

Note, too, that some people with sensitive skin (or who are sensitive to strong scents) may experience irritation due to the use of a harsh detergent. Such reactions may be worsened when the product is used in excessive quantities.

READ NEXT: Best Bosch washing machines