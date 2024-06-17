How much does it cost to run a washing machine for a year?

For those of you who’ve come here looking for a very rough estimate, we’ll start by saying that domestic washing machines in the UK have annual running costs in the range of £31 to £112.

That’s quite a big variation, between the least energy-intensive washers and the most energy-hungry ones. However, most households will have washing machine running costs near the middle of that range – around the £75 mark.

There are several factors that influence how much it costs to run a washing machine, including:

How energy efficient your appliance is (especially on your most frequently used wash programmes)

How much capacity the washing machine has

How many wash cycles you use per week/month/year

How much you pay for electricity

Any change in those four factors will affect your washing machine’s running costs, for better or for worse.

These estimates will give you a good idea of how much it would cost to run our top five best-rated washing machines, if you were using an “Eco 40-60” wash mode.

To arrive at our estimates, we used Ofgem’s current base rate for household electricity, which is about £0.29/kWh. You can find out the exact rate you pay by checking your latest energy bill.

We also factored in the rated energy consumption of each washing machine, to find a cost estimate per wash. If you want a weekly running cost estimate, simply multiply our cost per wash estimate by your average number of wash cycles per week.