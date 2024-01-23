How to clean a washing machine seal: Remove detergent build-up, mould and more with these tips

There is nothing like the smell of clean clothes coming out of the washing machine, especially if you have run out of socks. Washing machines are undoubtedly a household appliance that we can’t live without and learning how to clean your washing machine seal properly can result in improvements in efficiency and longevity.

There is a common misunderstanding that our washing machines remain fresh and clean throughout their lifetimes. However, the machine’s damp environment can quickly cause buildups of bacteria and mould, which can affect the smell and appearance of our newly-washed clothes and the machine itself. This buildup often occurs in the washing machine seal, as well as the machine drawers. In this quick how-to guide, we break down the different ways you can keep your machine’s seal clean, to ensure your clothes come out sparkling fresh.

