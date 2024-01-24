How to clean washing machine drawers: Our top tips for effective cleaning and maintenance

Washing machines are a staple appliance in most households but while we rely on them weekly or even daily to keep our clothes clean, we often forget that from time to time, the machine itself requires a good scrub. Knowing how to clean washing machine drawers can make a huge difference to how clean your machine and clothes are.

Thankfully, cleaning washing machine drawers is a relatively quick and simple task. A good soapy soak and scrub once a month should be enough to keep them hygienic and functional. However, be prepared to reach for off-the-shelf solutions if you find yourself dealing with mould or limescale. Read our guide below for the full run-down.

Why do I need to clean my washing machine drawers?

The drawers on a washing machine hold the detergent and fabric conditioner. During a wash, water enters the drawers and flushes the products into the drum. However, occasionally some detergent is left behind and can eventually build up in the drawers. Unless you have a self-cleaning model, neglecting your machine’s drawers can lead to blockages, leaks, mould and unpleasant odours.