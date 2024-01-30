How to hand wash clothes: Our top tips to keep your wardrobe looking its best

Our clothes are far more than what we wear. They can be an expression of identity, a way to show respect at social functions or even a way to impress on a first date. One thing’s for sure – it’s important our clothes look good as they say a lot about us. Not looking after them means you risk not looking your best and it could burn a hole in your pocket (not a great look either) as you repeatedly replace items that are becoming damaged.

Some washing machines now have a hand washing option, however many models fall short when it comes to cleaning delicate and precious fabrics. Washing clothes by hand is one of the best ways to ensure your clothes remain intact while looking their best, and could help prevent an expensive trip to the dry cleaners.

In this easy how-to, we break down everything you need to know about hand washing your clothes, including a simple step-by-step guide that will have your wardrobe (including those more delicate items) looking perfect in no time.

Do I have to hand wash my clothes?

Our washing machines are capable of keeping our clothes clean, however they can often be too powerful for certain materials and will damage them. All you have to do is check the care label on the inside of your clothes. If the label says the washing machine is okay, go to town. But “hand wash only” and “dry clean only” mean exactly that, and aren’t just recommendations.