How to use a washing machine: Tackle your laundry basket without being sent into a spin

What temperature do I need?

30°C – These days modern washing machines have brilliant colder wash cycles, so most of your everyday wash loads can go on a 30°C cycle for a general refresh. This also has the benefit of being more energy efficient, which makes it cheaper to run and kinder to the planet..

40-60°C – Harder-to-wash fabrics like wool, cotton and linen are best at the lower end of these temperatures, and to eliminate bacteria and viruses from items like bedding, cloths and towels a 40-60°C cycle is ideal.

90°C – This setting is rarely used. It’s usually reserved for cleaning cycles on your machine, or for a last resort at getting really stubborn stains out of white cotton or linen.

What cycle should I select?

We’ll run through the most commonly featured cycle settings here. Note that, depending on your machine, the pre-set cycle may be adjustable to tweak the spin speed or temperature further.

Pre-wash – If any items are stained, then you can treat them before washing by spot cleaning with stain remover or detergent (try to avoid abrasive rubbing which can negatively affect the area treated), but for more widespread soiling you need the pre-wash cycle. This will soak the wash load in detergent or pre-wash solution in cool water before beginning the desired cycle.

Cotton – Cotton can withstand hotter temperatures and a higher level of rotation, so this is good for hard wearing plain items. But, as it often features a high-speed spin to get rid of excess water absorbed, take care not to put anything delicate in on this cycle, even if it is cotton.

Synthetics or Mix – This cycle is good for your everyday mixed loads and man-made materials like athleisure wear or polyester-style knits. It has a lower temperature, agitation and spin speed that works for most clothing.

Hand wash – Lucky you, if your machine has this setting it saves you the job of manually hand washing more delicate items. Good for merino, cashmere, heavily embellished garments and anything labelled ‘hand wash only’ on the care instructions.

Eco – A cool-temperature, low-spin wash that tends to last a lot longer than other cycles. Great for giving most wash loads a good clean with one eye on your energy bills.

Quick wash – A setting for when you’re short of time and need things cleaned fast. Usually under half an hour and only useful for lightly worn items. It is also likely to have a high-spin speed attached to make a head start on drying your items.

Delicates – Speaks for itself. This wash cycle won’t agitate delicates like lingerie and lace thanks to its low-agitation and low-spin programme.

Spin and rinse – No washing involved here, so don’t add any detergent to the drum or drawer for this setting. Sometimes used in place of the pre-wash setting and also useful for rinsing detergent or fabric conditioner from already washed or hand washed loads.

