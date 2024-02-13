Is it illegal to use a washing machine at night?

With energy prices reaching eye-watering highs, many people are looking for clever ways to bring their bills back down. One commonly offered tip is to do your washing overnight, when providers tend to offer electricity at a cheaper rate. However, with noise laws dictating that anything above permitted levels should be knocked on the head between 11pm and 7am, you might be left asking yourself: “is it illegal to use my washing machine at night?”

It might seem like a ridiculous question, but is it? After all, official UK laws class anything above 34dBA (decibels adjusted: the volume a of sound relative to human hearing) as “unreasonable noise”. Given that even the best washing machines run somewhere between 40-80dBA, it might not be such a silly question after all.

So, where do you stand then, when it comes to washing your clothes after hours? Is doing your laundry going to end up ruining neighbour relations? Or, so long as you’re not blasting out heavy metal until 3am, all is good? Let’s find out.

What is “unreasonable noise”?

The UK government website classes nuisance noise in the following terms:

“For the noise to count as a statutory nuisance, it must do one of the following:

Unreasonably and substantially interfere with the use or enjoyment of a home or other premises

Injure health or be likely to injure health

In reality, washing your underpants at midnight isn’t likely to meet either criteria.