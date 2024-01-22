Washing machine energy ratings explained

There are two good reasons to seek out an energy-efficient washing machine: reducing your household’s carbon footprint, and saving money on your running costs. For many shoppers, the search for that efficient solution starts with looking at an appliance’s energy label.

The energy label system rates washing machines (and some other appliances such as fridge-freezers and dishwashers) on a scale of A to G for energy efficiency.

A-rated appliances are the most efficient based on the rating method used, while G-rated appliances are the least efficient on the descending scale. Simple, right?

Well, not exactly. The energy rating system indicates certain things about a washing machine’s energy efficiency – but it doesn’t tell the whole story.

This guide breaks down the facts about the energy label system, and provides guidance on how to use energy ratings to inform your buying decision.

A-rated washing machines have become more widespread recently, as manufacturers have made adaptations that suit the energy label criteria.

What is the washing machine energy label system?

If you’ve shopped for white goods since 1994, then you’ve surely encountered an energy label. With their multicoloured scale descending from A to G (since 2021), these familiar labels must be displayed on every new washing machine sold in the UK. (The same goes for various other kinds of appliance.)