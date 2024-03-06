Washing machine repair costs explained

A broken washing machine can be stressful, to say the least. At best, you’re faced with difficulties washing your clothes and bedding; at worst, you might be reaching for a mop and bucket.

There are a variety of problems that could call for repairs to your washing machine, from a leaky door or burst hoses to a broken motor or pump. Not even the best washing machines are immune from the occasional breakage.

This article breaks down the typical costs of getting a washing machine repaired. We’ll cover a selection of common washing machine problems, and how much each one might cost to get fixed. For some problems, you can tackle them yourself and we’ve included an approximate cost here, too.

How much does it cost to get a washing machine repaired by a professional?

There are three cost components that affect the price of washing machine repairs:

Call-out/consultation fee

Cost of replacement parts

Cost of labour (per hour)

Like other tradespeople, washing machine repair engineers will charge a call-out fee, usually in the range of £50 to £130. This is the price you pay to get the person to visit your property and diagnose the problem with your washing machine. Even if the engineer can’t fix your machine (or if you’re not willing to pay the price they quote for a repair), you’ll still pay this fee.

If you go ahead with the professional repair, you’ll need to pay for any replacement parts required to fix your machine. Some components, such as motor brushes and door seals, tend to be fairly cheap. Others, such as a replacement motor, can cost so much that some users decide to buy a whole new machine – at a grave cost to the environment.

The cost of replacement parts varies widely between washing machine models and brands, so it’s a good idea to check the price of spare parts for your washing machine before you commission a repair and find yourself on the hook for any call-out fees.

Finally, you’ll pay for the washing machine repair engineer’s time. Labour costs for washing machine repairs tend to range from about £60 to £80/hr.

These costs can certainly add up. At a minimum, you’ll be splashing out over £100 to get your washing machine repaired.

Guideline costs of repairing specific washing machine problems (supply & fit)

Source for professional repair cost estimates: Checkatrade Problem Self-repair cost Professional repair cost Door seal replacement ~£20 to £60 ~£100 Motor brushes replacement ~£10 ~£90 Motor replacement N/A to most users ~£250 Pump replacement N/A to most users ~£100 Drum repair N/A to most users ~£180

Which washing machine problems can be fixed by the owner?

It’s often said that people used to be better at fixing their own things, back in the day. That might be true, but there’s recently been a reported increase in people attempting “FIY” (fix-it-yourself) repairs to appliances, with online resources providing easy-to-follow guides.

Some washing machine problems can be solved relatively easily, provided you can obtain spare parts that are compatible with your specific model. In fact, some repairs don’t require any spare parts at all. Manageable washing machine fixes include:

Replacing a burst or leaking water inlet hose or waste hose – These can usually be replaced with a generic hose and/or hose clips, as appropriate.

Excessive noise/wobble – While there are several reasons why a washing machine might be wobbling or operating noisily, it’s quite often due to overloading or uneven footing. Try washing slightly lighter loads, or adjusting the feet on the washing machine for a better balance with heavier loads.

Blocked pump or clogged pump filter – If your washing machine isn’t draining properly, check the pump and the pump filter for blockages or buildup of detritus. These components are relatively easy to locate, often behind a small door near the bottom of the front of the machine. You might be surprised at what you find – missing socks, coins and paper clips are common offenders.

Broken door seal or motor brushes – Not everyone will feel comfortable replacing these components (or diagnosing them as the cause of a problem). However, if you’re a confident FIY-er, you could save some money by carefully selecting a replacement part and installing it yourself.