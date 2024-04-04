What wash setting should I use for towels and sheets? Take some of the guesswork out of laundry day

What wash setting for towels and sheets will yield the best results? It’s a question you’ve no doubt asked yourself as you’re stuffing bedding and bathroom towels into the washing machine, before selecting the same old cycle out of little more than habit. Maybe you even use the same setting you use for clothes, just to keep things simple. After all, life is complicated enough without having to memorise all those different wash programs, right?

Sadly, it’s not quite that simple. The fact of the matter is that bedding and towels tend to accumulate more bacteria than your T-shirts and sweaters. As this could lead to some unpleasant odours – or even make you sick – if it’s not dealt with thoroughly, you’ll need to treat these items slightly differently when you’re doing the laundry. All the best washing machines are built with a whole host of settings, so once you do find the right wash, cleaning your towels and bedding will be a breeze.

So, what do you need to know when it comes to washing these bigger, dirtier items in your laundry basket? Below, we’ll answer some of the most commonly asked questions about washing towels and sheets, and we’ll try to demystify your machine’s dial and help you decide which settings to use for the best results.

READ NEXT: Best Bosch washing machines

Can towels and sheets be washed together?

Towels and sheets are different materials and, in an ideal world, they would be washed separately. Towels are generally more abrasive than soft, comfortable bedding so there’s an argument to be made that your sheets will last longer if they are washed on their own. However, washing them together is not going to make a huge difference and if your main concern is saving time and energy, it makes more sense to clean both at the same time. Just make sure you still separate your lights and colours.