Why does my washing machine smell?

Your washing machine regularly hosts a number of not-so-nice substances, from sweat and dirt, to grease and pet hair. During a wash cycle, the detergent absorbs and removes them all but sometimes, instead of draining away, dirty water and detergent residue remain in your machine. Over time, these can block the drainage system or build up to hotbeds of smelly mould and bacteria in the drum or drawers.

How do I find the source of the smell?

To find what is causing the smell, identify it first:

A musty or rotten egg smell is likely the result of stagnant water or mouldy gunk in the drawers, drum or seal.

The smell of sewage, especially when accompanied by frequent leftover water in your drum, can indicate problems with the drainage system. Check the drain pump, filter and pipes for soap scum, lint or limescale blockage.

READ NEXT: Best drain unblockers

How do I get rid of washing machine smells?

To get your washing machine smelling fresh again, simply give all problem areas a thorough clean:

To clean the drawer: Take it out, soak in warm water, then scrub persistent residue with a small brush. Our full guide goes into more detail.

To clean the seal: Wipe it with a damp cloth first, then brush off lingering residue gently. If you find that mould has seeped deep into the rubber, you will need to replace your seal completely.

If you’re lucky, the seal replacement will be covered by your appliance’s warranty, in which case you’ll want to contact the manufacturer. Regardless of warranty, you may still want to seek a professional repair service, as replacing the seal can be a tricky DIY job. If you’re a confident handyperson, make sure you purchase the correct replacement part for your model and follow all guidance in the instructions or on the manufacturer’s website.

To clean the drum: Run a service wash (an empty cycle at a high temperature) and wipe remaining residue with a clean, dry cloth.

To unclog the drain pump: Waterproof the room and empty the emergency drain hose. Next, remove the filter and carefully dislodge any gunk or small objects from its housing. Finally, soak the filter in warm soapy water and give it a scrub.

To unclog the drain pipe or standpipe: Waterproof the room, disconnect the pipe and flush it out with hot water. With more persistent blockages, you’ll want to use some pipe cleaner or a plumbing snake. If the blockage is severe, seek the help of a professional.

For the best results, be sure to check out our favourite washing machine cleaners. Use the links above to our step-by-step washing machine cleaning guides for more in-depth information on each cleaning process.

READ NEXT: Best bathroom extractor fans