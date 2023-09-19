GoDaddy pricing: Plenty of choice, but which will suit your needs?

How much do GoDaddy plans cost?

If you’re building with the GoDaddy Website Builder tool, you get a different set of hosting plans to choose from than if you were building your own site from scratch. Here we take a closer look at the four plans available to you when using the Website Builder and compare them with other options to help you decide which is best for your needs.

GoDaddy Basic: £7/mth

This plan has all the necessary elements to build and publish a basic website. You will be able to add new sections, change images, change fonts, introduce a new theme, add a PayPal button for very basic selling, and use Insights for analysis. No SEO is included and only limited social options.

GoDaddy Standard: £9/mth

This has a similar selection of basic creation tools to the Basic plan, but with the added bonus of SEO tools, as well as upgraded social media and email marketing options, and the option to book one-time appointments online.

GoDaddy Premium: £12/mth

Another step up from the previous plan, you get everything that Standard offers plus more templates, fonts and graphics, improved social media and marketing with no limit on social media and listing platforms, social posts and responses per month and email marketing sends per month. But no ecommerce options are included.

GoDaddy Ecommerce: £14/mth

This plan sits at the top, price-wise, but you get everything that the Premium plan has to offer plus a host of ecommerce options, such as adding and editing product listings and selling products directly through your own online store, as well as on marketplaces like Amazon and eBay. Ideal if you’re looking to start your own online store.