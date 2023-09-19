GoDaddy pricing: Plenty of choice, but which will suit your needs?
GoDaddy offers a lot of hosting options for all types of websites, so we’ll help you decide which one matches your requirements
If you’re looking to build a website from scratch, GoDaddy’s pricing plans start from £7/mth and rise to a maximum of £14/mth, which makes it one of the best-value options around.
GoDaddy’s web hosting fees are cheaper still, starting at just £3/mth and rising to £22/mth for the first year. There are numerous tiers between these extremes, but the bottom line is simple: if you need to keep costs low, GoDaddy is a great choice.
In this article, we’re going to look at all of the hosting plans that GoDaddy offers. We’ll look at the four plans that come with the GoDaddy Website Builder tool, and we’ll review the costs and features of each. We’ll also take a look at GoDaddy’s Standard and WordPress web hosting plans, for those who are building their own site.
Why should I choose GoDaddy as my web host?
If you are using the GoDaddy Website Builder to create a website, you get a set of predefined plans to choose from: Basic, Standard, Premium, and Ecommerce. These all offer the basics you need to get a site up and running, while the more expensive plans start to introduce marketing tools, online appointment systems and ecommerce options. Prices (at the time of writing) are set lower for an introductory year, before rising 40-50% after 12 months.
If you already have your own site and are just looking for hosting, you can delve into the lowest price plan: Web Hosting Economy. This offers 25GB of storage, 10 databases, unmetered bandwidth, and daily backups. However, as previously mentioned, the price only lasts for the first year before quadrupling upon renewal, making it a false economy if you’re looking for long-term hosting for your site.
Subsequent plans rise in both price and features (e.g. Web Hosting Deluxe, Web Hosting Ultimate, Web Hosting Maximum, etc), however, none rise as steeply as Web Hosting Economy. In fact, the increased storage and the number of websites and databases actually make Web Hosting Deluxe much better value. However, if you want extra processing on top, then either Ultimate or Maximum will be the way to go.
If you want something more specialist – or just need a little more power and storage – GoDaddy offers Windows Hosting specially tailored for ASP.NET, ASP, .Net Core, and SQL server users. As well as WordPress hosting, which is ideal for WordPress-based sites, and Web Hosting Plus for multiple sites and high-traffic sites.
But GoDaddy doesn’t just stop there – if you’re a developer, a designer, or a system administrator, there’s VPS hosting and dedicated servers for agencies needing high-performance server options.
READ NEXT: The best web hosts to use
How much do GoDaddy plans cost?
If you’re building with the GoDaddy Website Builder tool, you get a different set of hosting plans to choose from than if you were building your own site from scratch. Here we take a closer look at the four plans available to you when using the Website Builder and compare them with other options to help you decide which is best for your needs.
GoDaddy Basic: £7/mth
This plan has all the necessary elements to build and publish a basic website. You will be able to add new sections, change images, change fonts, introduce a new theme, add a PayPal button for very basic selling, and use Insights for analysis. No SEO is included and only limited social options.
GoDaddy Standard: £9/mth
This has a similar selection of basic creation tools to the Basic plan, but with the added bonus of SEO tools, as well as upgraded social media and email marketing options, and the option to book one-time appointments online.
GoDaddy Premium: £12/mth
Another step up from the previous plan, you get everything that Standard offers plus more templates, fonts and graphics, improved social media and marketing with no limit on social media and listing platforms, social posts and responses per month and email marketing sends per month. But no ecommerce options are included.
GoDaddy Ecommerce: £14/mth
This plan sits at the top, price-wise, but you get everything that the Premium plan has to offer plus a host of ecommerce options, such as adding and editing product listings and selling products directly through your own online store, as well as on marketplaces like Amazon and eBay. Ideal if you’re looking to start your own online store.
|Plan
|Basic
|Standard
|Premium
|Ecommerce
|Price (monthly)
|£14
|£17
|£22
|£25
|Price (annually)
|£7 (£84)
|£9 (£108)
|£12 (£144)
|£14 (£144)
|SSL (secure)
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|SEO tools
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Accepts online payments for services
|No
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Templates, fonts and graphics
|Basic
|Basic
|Unlimited
|Unlimited
|Email marketing sends (monthly)
|100
|500
|25000
|25000
|Social media and listing platforms
|1
|3
|Unlimited
|Unlimited
|Ecommerce
|No
|No
|No
|Yes
How do these compare with other hosting plans?
The GoDaddy Website Builder plans are all-encompassing packages. You get web hosting, a website builder, and a domain name (if paid annually), plus analytics and a host of social and ecommerce features, depending on the plan. Basically, everything you need to have a complete website up and running in practically no time. However, this means that they are typically more expensive than GoDaddy’s standard hosting plans.
The standard hosting plans – Web Hosting Economy, Web Hosting Deluxe, Web Hosting Ultimate, and Web Hosting Maximum – start at just £3/mth, and go up to £14/mth but, like most of the GoDaddy plans, these prices are only for the first year. Going into the second year, the cheapest plan starts at £12/mth. Economy gives you pretty standard performance, 25GB of storage, and unmetered bandwidth, while Maximum offers increased processing power, 100GB of storage, and unmetered bandwidth.
|Plan
|Economy
|Deluxe
|Ultimate
|Maximum
|Price (first year)
|£3
|£5
|£8
|£14
|Price (after first year)
|£15 (£171)
|£12 (£144)
|£15 (£180)
|£22 (£264)
|Storage
|25GB
|50GB
|75GB
|100GB
|Websites
|1
|10
|25
|50
|Databases
|10
|25
|50
|100
GoDaddy WordPress hosting plans are tailored for WordPress sites and include automatic updates for WordPress, PHP, and any installed plugins. The price structure sits between the Standard and Builder plans, with the Basic package starting at £4 and rising to £6 and £7 for more storage and features, while the Ecommerce package sits on top at £22.
|Plan
|Basic
|Deluxe
|Ultimate
|Ecommerce
|Price (first year)
|£4
|£6
|£12
|£22
|Price (after first year)
|£10 (£120)
|£14 (£168)
|£18 (£216)
|£25 (£300)
|Storage
|5GB
|25GB
|100GB
|Unlimited
|Websites
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Automatic updates
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
Does GoDaddy have a free trial option?
Yes, it does. You can build a site with their Website Builder tool in minutes, leaving you the option to publish it or to continue to work on the design and content. At the time of writing, you get seven days of access to the premium features on offer.
The work you do to your site won’t be lost at the end of the trial period, but after the seven days, you will need to upgrade to a paid option in order to continue using those premium features – including connecting a custom domain to your website or adding a store.
READ NEXT: GoDaddy Deluxe review
Does GoDaddy include a free domain name with its plans?
By default, you will be allocated a GoDaddy subdomain. Something that looks like https://sitename.godaddysites.com. But there is the option for a free custom domain name if you upgrade to an annually paid plan.
If you choose to pay monthly, then you will not only pay more over the course of a year, but you will have to pay extra for a custom domain – which is available via GoDaddy for £8, or you can choose to supply your own.