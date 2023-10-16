Ionos pricing: Which plan is right for you?

Ionos pricing: Which Ionos MyWebsite Now package is best for me?

All of the Ionos MyWebsite Now packages present two options: you can choose simple, straightforward hosting to keep your website online, or you can add a shop to get ecommerce capabilities. As such, you’re being given more choice right from the start.

Starter: £6 per month (first 6 months); £10 per month thereafter (£20 per month with shop)

If you just want a website that does all the basics, and you want it quickly, then this is the package for you. It comes with 10GB of storage – which should be more than enough to get you up and running – plus a free domain name included for a year, enabling you to begin promoting your site, or brand, with a unique URL straight away. But you only get 10 web pages with this package, so you’ll need to plan your site wisely. There’s also the option to add a basic online store if you have less than 500 unique products to sell.

Plus: £1 per month (first 6 months); £16 per month thereafter (£28 per month with shop)

Even forgetting the features for a moment, the £1 price point is a very tempting offer for those who are looking to get started on the web. But if you’re looking to build a site you can expand and regularly update with new content in the long-term, this remains a tempting package even after the prices rise, as you get plenty of storage (50GB), plenty of web pages (200), and a free custom domain to help you establish your brand. Plus, you can add a shop that allows up to 5,000 physical products, has integrated payment options, and includes the ability to sell directly on Facebook and Instagram.

Pro: £15 (first 6 months); £28 per month thereafter / £30 per month with shop (first 6 months); £60 per month thereafter

The top-end package comes with unlimited storage, unlimited web pages, and a 50GB email inbox. These features alone make it a good choice for content-heavy sites that want to include video or hi-res images – such as a stock site, or photography portfolio site – and are looking to continually expand.

Those with an entrepreneurial spirit and a lot of products to sell can include a shop that allows up to 10,000 products and a host of payment and shipping options, not to mention B2B and marketing tools.