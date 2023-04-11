Wix website cost: Everything you need to know about Wix plans and pricing

Wix.com is a web-centred software company based in Tel Aviv. Its headline product is a web publishing platform, operated under the Wix.com brand, which it runs alongside several subsidiary services and products. One of the best known of these is the art-focused social network, DeviantArt, which it acquired in 2017.

If you’re planning to launch a site and are weighing up your options, Wix – as one of the biggest names on the net – may well be on your shortlist. But, with several plans to choose from, you may be wondering which will best suit your needs.

Here, we will guide you through the various options, and what you get at each price point.

What services does Wix provide?

Wix offers a wide range of internet publishing services, with a focus on simplifying the process of getting online and producing content. It does this by centralising all of the tools required to create and administer the site for use through the browser, rather than requiring customers to build their site off-line before uploading it.

Users can get a head start by picking from one of the 900+ free website templates that are included with an account, or opt for a blank page if they want to build something unique. Templates cater for a wide range of site types, including blogs, portfolios and online stores.

As well as providing the web-based software required to build web pages, Wix manages the site’s underlying hosting, and lets users either register a new domain or connect one that they already own to their Wix account.

Wix services are charged for, with different tiers for regular website hosting, setting up an online store, and enterprise use.

How much does it cost to host a website on Wix?

Wix has four price plans for regular website hosting, starting with the most basic Connect Domain option at £4/mth. Although inexpensive, this doesn’t buy you many features, with just 500MB of web space and 1GB of bandwidth. Your site will also carry Wix branding.

If you can afford an additional £3.50/mth, you can opt for the Combo plan for personal users. This is free of Wix branding, offers double the bandwidth, and gives you 3GB of web space in which to play. You also get storage for 30 minutes of video and a free domain for your first year.

Wix claims that its most popular package is the £11/mth Unlimited tier for entrepreneurs and freelancers. The “unlimited” moniker refers to the uncapped bandwidth, not the web space, which runs to 10GB; or the video storage, which allows for an hour. Aside from that, it shares all of the features of the Combo plan, with the added benefit of a year’s visitor analytics, and one-year benefit from Site Booster, which aims to improve your performance in Google and other directories.

There’s only one option beyond this, called VIP, which costs £21/mth. As well as unlimited bandwidth, it lets you host five hours of video, alongside 35GB of regular data in your web space. You get all the benefits of the Unlimited plan, plus a professional logo design over which you will own full commercial rights, in more than 40 different sizes for use across various social media channels.

All tiers include round-the-clock customer care, but users on the VIP plan benefit from higher-level support and the ability to skip the queue.

What does it cost to run a business on Wix?

Wix has three plans aimed specifically at businesses. These build on the features of the regular website hosting plans, so that users can accept online payments.

All of the plans benefit from unlimited bandwidth and a range of essential ecommerce features. These include abandoned cart recovery, the ability to list up to 50,000 products (including those that require ongoing payments), a free domain (for one year), the ability to create customer accounts, social selling, and, of course, payment processing. Accounts also include a dedicated phone number through which you can send text messages to remind clients about upcoming bookings – so long as their phones have a UK, US or Canadian number.

Your visitors can pay for products, services and subscriptions using Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover, JCB and Diners, with processing fees varying according to country. If your customers opt for a credit card, debit card or Apple Pay, you will be charged 2.1% of the transaction cost plus 20p in the UK. You will also pay 2.5% commission on any tickets you sell through your store; but if the tickets are free, this commission doesn’t apply.

Beyond this, there are significant differences between the three business options, so it’s important you choose the one that best suits your organisation.

Business Basic

Business Basic is the entry-level plan. It costs £15/mth and includes 20GB of web space, on top of hosting five hours of video that you could use to show off the best features of your products. You can also generate up to 25 lead capture forms, such as quizzes and registration forms, with up to 50 fields apiece.

Business Unlimited

However, there are several features missing from Business Basic, such as currency conversion for international customers, the ability to offer subscriptions, shipping label printing, and the ability to sell on external marketplaces. Each of these is included in the £20/mth Business Unlimited plan, which Wix claims is the most popular of its three business packages.

Business Unlimited also benefits from an additional 15GB of web space, twice the amount of video storage as you get with Business Basic, the option to create up to 75 lead capture forms with 75 fields each, and automatic sales tax calculation for most currencies on 100 transactions per month. You can also gather up to 1,000 reviews through Kudobuzz and integrate with Modalyst’s drop-shipping services to increase your product range by up to 250 items without having to hold stock.

Business VIP

Finally, there’s Business VIP. As with the regular VIP hosting plans for non-commerce websites, this lets you skip the queue for support. However, that isn’t the only benefit you get in return for £27/mth. Its web space is capped at a generous 50GB and, as well as unlimited bandwidth, you get unlimited video storage, 150 lead capture forms (with up to 100 fields each), and the ability to create custom reports that will deliver greater insight into the performance of your business, helping you make more effective decisions.

You can sell an unlimited number of products using Modalyst drop shipping, gather 3,000 reviews, and offer points, discounts and coupons to loyal customers through Smile.io.

What does enterprise hosting cost on Wix?

Enterprise-level hosting is more difficult to quantify than regular website or ecommerce hosting. That’s because it’s tailored to the specific needs of the business that’s paying for it. Since no two businesses are quite the same, each plan should be discussed with the host and uniquely formulated, then maintained and adapted over time.

Not surprisingly, then, Wix doesn’t disclose its enterprise hosting prices online, since it would be impossible to offer even guidance, let alone fixed costs. Potential customers therefore need to request a call with a Wix representative, who will talk through their requirements and work with engineers to formulate a bespoke package.

