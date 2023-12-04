Best free website builders 2023: Create an online presence for free

These limitations won’t be a problem if you’re building a basic personal site, but if you’re more ambitious or building a business website, you’ll need to think about upgrading sooner or later. As a result, you might want to check the pricing of the cheapest paid-for plans, as moving your website to another service isn’t usually an option.

How we test website builders

We test free website builders by signing up and building a test website using the automated tools and templates available, using any custom design features. We run through the tools available, adding new page elements and changing fonts and colour schemes, and we add images and video, where supported, to see how well these features work. We’ll also try out any social media or blogging features.

We review the test site in both desktop and mobile formats and look at how easy it is to ensure your site looks good and is working properly – whether visitors are seeing it on a laptop, a tablet or a smartphone screen.

Where supported, we also look at ecommerce features, adding a small number of products to a basic online store. We check any SEO or analytics features, and we consider the online support available to judge whether help and guidance is offered when you need it most.

