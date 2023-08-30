Best small-business website builders tried and tested in 2024

To facilitate this, most website builders use pre-designed templates, where you can either assemble the pages of your website from ready-made blocks or components, or simply change specific elements, such as fonts or colours, to give your site its own distinctive style. This means not only that you can build something rapidly, but also that it will work, look attractive and consistent, and won’t have any design issues that might put potential customers or partners off.

There are some website builders that provide more options for advanced users, but if you prefer to work with your own designs or build everything from scratch, then a website builder might not be right for you. You might be better off working with WordPress and a good web host.

What kind of features do you need for business?

Most website builders support a range of business features, including the tools for you to build and manage an online store; however, it’s definitely worth looking for some of the following features if you want a website that doesn’t just give your business a basic web presence, but actually supports it and drives new work or sales.

Appointments and bookings tools – to enable potential clients to book services or meetings online.

SEO and analytics tools – to help drive traffic to your site via Google and the other major search engines.

Media and ad design tools – for creating and editing images, videos or promotional graphics for your site without using dedicated apps.

Responsive design capabilities – enabling you to build one version of your site that can then adapt for viewing different desktop, phone or tablet screens (without this, you’ll need to edit multiple versions).

Social media integration – tools to embed social media feeds into your site, as well as create posts or ads to promote your business and attract more traffic.

Blogging tools – to create and maintain a blog, which you might use to showcase your existing work, or help you build an online brand around your business.

How about an online store?

More and more website builders are adding ecommerce features to their platforms. Some are even purpose-built for creating and running online stores. Basic features start with stock management – allowing you to create an inventory of products and sort them into categories – and move on to taking payments through established payment platforms and even arranging shipping. If and when your store expands, having integrated features for postal or delivery services and label printing can save you a lot of time and trouble.

The more advanced ecommerce platforms go much further, with more tools for sorting products and making them easier to find for your customers, alongside features you can use to organise sales and discounts, as well as track customers and purchases, helping you grow your business into something bigger and better.

Is there anything else to look out for?

Watch out for hidden costs as you shop around. Many website builders don’t include VAT in their headline prices, and you’ll also find that many of the “free” domains and SSL security certificates you get for the first six months (or year) become dramatically more expensive once the free period is over.

What’s more, sites with ecommerce features rarely provide them completely gratis. Most will have a transaction fee, giving the website builder and/or the payment platform provider a cut of every sale you make. A minority of sites also use a tiered system where the website builder gets more expensive once you reach a certain number of sales, although you usually do get more features to compensate.

Obviously, the lower you can keep these hidden costs, the better, but to an extent they’re simply part of the cost of working and of doing business on a platform that your business can rely on.