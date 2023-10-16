Ionos vs Squarespace: An evenly matched contest

Ionos vs Squarespace: Features

Ionos and Squarespace pack in a lot of features, making both of them a tempting proposition for building a website, whether or not you want an online store. Both are template-driven and offer a decent selection, but while Ionos has an AI Website Generator that can pick everything for you, in our opinion Squarespace’s templates are much more on-trend and have the edge in sophistication. However, this difference is very much a personal choice, so check out both to see what’s on offer before you make any decisions.

Beyond aesthetics, Squarespace has a rich set of marketing features and you get decent help for social media promotions via Instagram Stories and Meta ads, although not on all plans. There are some decent SEO tools included, for greater visibility, but newbies might struggle with them, and the same is true of its comprehensive analytics panels, but at least they’re present if you need them. What’s also helpful is the wide range of stock photos and art you have access to, thanks to Squarespace’s integration with Unsplash.

While Ionos might lag a little behind Squarespace in template design, its templates include some great options for showcasing video content. And the gallery sections are nicely presented, with flexible layout options that help with customisation to complement any design.

Ionos goes big on ecommerce, offering some decent features – such as bulk editing – and it also makes it easy to add products and quickly modify options such as size, colour or finish. You can connect your store to Facebook Shop and Instagram Shopping to help boost sales – as you can using the included Kliken Stats, which you tie into Google Analytics.

Winner: Squarespace

If you’re looking for trendy template designs and a more integrated focus on ecommerce, Squarespace provides slightly more options. Ionos isn’t far behind though, including some neat design features to help customise templates – you just need a little more design know-how to get what you want – and its ecommerce features aren’t shoddy either. However, the final decision over which you go for will likely be based on what you’re looking to sell.