Squarespace pricing: Build a beautiful site and optimise sales
It brings beauty and brains to website building, but which Squarespace pricing plan is best for your business?
Do you want to build a contemporary, gorgeous-looking website with access to some seriously good ecommerce options when needed? Squarespace pricing may not sit at the affordable end of the scale, but it delivers some sophisticated and smart options that you’ll struggle to find elsewhere.
A host of pro-level templates pretty much ensures you’ll get a stunning-looking site. And the power to tweak the underlying CSS and JavaScript can take your site to a new level. If you have a brand that you want to sell then Squarespace offers a multitude of essential and advanced ecommerce features that can make that happen.
All you need to decide is what you want and pick the plan that’s best for you.
Squarespace pricing: What does Squarespace offer as a website builder?
Squarespace is one of the best website builders on the market today. It’s noted for its ability to create smart, contemporary, professional-looking websites. It uses a block-based, drag-and-drop editor that allows you to add components at will, while a snap-to-grid feature ensures that everything stays consistent and aligned. Add in professional-grade templates and an intuitive UI and everyone’s happy.
But it isn’t all about looking good and being easy to navigate (although that’s a winner on its own). Alongside its undoubtedly stylish templates and themes, there’s a strong focus on selling online. Squarespace makes it easy to add unlimited products, as well as keep track of any orders, adjust prices and display product reviews among a host of other advanced features, including syncing your store with Facebook and Instagram, too.
Squarespace pricing: Does Squarespace offer free domains?
Yes and no. To get a free domain name, you’ll need to pay a plan annually. This has the added bonus of being cheaper than paying monthly; monthly plans don’t include a free domain. You can choose a domain name from Squarespace’s cheapest pricing tier, which includes common domain extensions such as .com.
The domain is available for one year and needs to be registered within 12 months of starting a plan. After one year, the domain is automatically renewed at Squarespace’s standard rate plus taxes. Alternatively, you can purchase a domain from another provider and add it to your site.
Squarespace pricing: How much does Squarespace cost?
Squarespace boasts four plans, two of which focus on delivering straightforward, good-looking designs, while the others embrace all the features of the standard plans but include varying degrees of ecommerce features.
Like most web builder/hosting providers, Squarespace offers different prices for annual and monthly payments, with monthly options being around 20-30% more per year.
The introductory Personal plan is competitively priced at £12/mth, if you pay annually, and £16/mth for those paying monthly; but you only get a free domain if paying annually. While you get plenty for your money – in particular, the pro-grade templates – this is typically a little more than many of Squarespace’s competitors.
For an extra £5/mth, if you pay annually (or £8/mth, if you pay monthly), the Business plan adds an extra set of tools including the ability to create custom code and built-in integrations with third-party services for developing a more robust site.
Stepping up from the Business plan, you get a choice of two Commerce plans. The basic version costs £23/mth, if paid annually, while the Advanced plan will set you back £35/mth. The cheaper plan is great for smaller stores, while the top-price plan is for the serious seller.
Squarespace pricing: Which Squarespace plan is best for me?
Squarespace doesn’t only provide a strong focus on style and design, but ecommerce, too. Here, we run through the features on offer in each of its four plans, so you can make an informed decision about which one best fits your needs.
Personal: £12/mth + VAT (paid annually) / £16 + VAT (paid monthly)
If you want to create a good-looking, aesthetically pleasing site that promotes yourself or your brand in a cool, contemporary way, then this plan is for you. You get access to a host of templates that look good on mobile, tablet and desktop, plus a free domain (if paying annually). It’s ideal for users with little web design know-how and knowledge.
Business: £17/mth + VAT (paid annually) / £24 + VAT (paid monthly)
This plan is for those who would like more control over the design and look of their site, and includes some promotional tools, access to analytics and basic ecommerce options. There’s access to templates, CSS and JavaScript to create bespoke elements, plus analytics tools so you can see how your site is performing.
Commerce Basic: £23/mth + VAT (paid annually) / £28 + VAT (paid monthly)
Commerce Basic is a good choice for users who want to create a good-looking, small online store where they can tweak the underlying code, but who don’t need advanced integrations for marketing. It has all the features and tools of the Personal and Business plans, but introduces 0% transaction fees.
Commerce Advanced: £35 + VAT (paid annually) / £43 + VAT (paid monthly)
If you’re serious about selling then this plan is for you. It’s ideal for large ecommerce sites that sell a lot of goods, offering advanced shipping and marketing options and a full set of tools to help you sell. You get abandoned checkout recovery, automatic discounts and the option to sell subscriptions, features that aren’t available with the Commerce Basic plan.
|Plan
|Personal
|Business
|Commerce (Basic)
|Commerce (Advanced)
|Price (monthly)
|£16
|£24
|£28
|£43
|Price (annually)
|£12
|£17
|£23
|£35
|SEO features
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Bespoke CSS/JS
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|SSL security
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Custom merch
|Design only
|Design & sell
|Design & sell
|Design & sell
|Promotional pop-ups
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Transaction fees
|N/A
|3%
|0%
|0%
|Sell on Facebook & Instagram
|No
|No
|Yes
|Yes
Squarespace pricing: What can I sell on a Squarespace Commerce plan?
You can sell pretty much anything you want on a Squarespace Commerce plan, from physical products, services and digital downloads, to memberships and gift cards.
For physical products such as apparel, posters and other merchandise, you need to add at least one shipping option. Squarespace will send buyers an email notification with a tracking code so they can keep tabs on the product.
Customers who purchase digital downloads such as ebooks, audio files and MP3s are sent a download link, which expires within 24 hours. Services such as classes are sold as a one-time purchase or as a subscription that automatically renews. Membership allows you to sell access to exclusive content, while gift cards allow customers to purchase services or products.