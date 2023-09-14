Squarespace pricing: Build a beautiful site and optimise sales

Squarespace pricing: Which Squarespace plan is best for me?

Squarespace doesn’t only provide a strong focus on style and design, but ecommerce, too. Here, we run through the features on offer in each of its four plans, so you can make an informed decision about which one best fits your needs.

Personal: £12/mth + VAT (paid annually) / £16 + VAT (paid monthly)

If you want to create a good-looking, aesthetically pleasing site that promotes yourself or your brand in a cool, contemporary way, then this plan is for you. You get access to a host of templates that look good on mobile, tablet and desktop, plus a free domain (if paying annually). It’s ideal for users with little web design know-how and knowledge.

Business: £17/mth + VAT (paid annually) / £24 + VAT (paid monthly)

This plan is for those who would like more control over the design and look of their site, and includes some promotional tools, access to analytics and basic ecommerce options. There’s access to templates, CSS and JavaScript to create bespoke elements, plus analytics tools so you can see how your site is performing.

Commerce Basic: £23/mth + VAT (paid annually) / £28 + VAT (paid monthly)

Commerce Basic is a good choice for users who want to create a good-looking, small online store where they can tweak the underlying code, but who don’t need advanced integrations for marketing. It has all the features and tools of the Personal and Business plans, but introduces 0% transaction fees.

Commerce Advanced: £35 + VAT (paid annually) / £43 + VAT (paid monthly)

If you’re serious about selling then this plan is for you. It’s ideal for large ecommerce sites that sell a lot of goods, offering advanced shipping and marketing options and a full set of tools to help you sell. You get abandoned checkout recovery, automatic discounts and the option to sell subscriptions, features that aren’t available with the Commerce Basic plan.