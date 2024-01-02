Best ecommerce website builders 2024: Start selling online

You don’t want to be paying for a package that eats heavily into your profits. But you still need to make sure that you have a package that provides you with enough space or numbers so you can add your products, and the appropriate features for the size of your store. If you have a catalogue of a hundred products, you don’t need a package that’s capable of dealing with thousands of products. Ideally, you want to start out with a package that can happily cope with your catalogue and look to upgrade when needed.

A cost that’s often forgotten is card fees and shipping. Make sure to check the rates for each package. Typically, a cheaper package will have higher card fees, so factor this into your thinking. Also, look out for special offers, but don’t forget to check what the price will be after the offer finishes. It might not be as good a deal as you might think.

What tools and features does it have?

An online store is going to be populated with products or services, so you need to check what you are going to get. Some plans – typically the lower priced plans – do not offer the option to sell services, or if they do the features are limited. So, you might need to pay more to get what you want.

If selling products – digital or physical – you need to know what capacity each plan has. Most offer the tempting proposition of unlimited products, but this can be tempered by the fact that you might have a small amount of storage. This effectively restricts how many products you can have. BigCommerce operates in a slightly different way basing each plan on sales – as soon as you reach a certain limit you are upgraded to the next plan.

Look for payment providers and transaction/card fees. You need to have access to the popular payment providers such as PayPal, Apple Pay, Google Pay etc and check card fees. And, don’t forget shipping rates, analytics and more advanced features that you might need. Finally, check what SEO and marketing tools are included, both are important to getting your store seen.

How easy is it to use?

Most website builders are relatively simple to use, especially when creating a straightforward website, but introducing ecommerce adds another learning level. Website builders with a strong focus on ecommerce typically have a steeper learning curve, but website builders like Wix, GoDaddy and Squarespace keep it user-friendly and are aimed at users that may not have a lot of design knowledge.

Other ecommerce website builders such as Shopify and BigCommerce are still relatively easy to grasp but they have ecommerce as their core focus, so they may take longer to learn. But if you need or want the more advanced features, you’ll have to accept the fact that you will need to take the time to get to grips with them.

What are the ecommerce templates like?

When building an ecommerce store, templates are the focus for the look of the store, so you need to know what they look like. Do they fit in with the aesthetic that you want for your store? This is very much a matter of personal taste so it’s a good idea to take a look at what each package has to offer. For example, Squarespace’s templates are a little more sophisticated than Wix and BigCommerce, but both are still very functional.

READ NEXT: The best free website builders