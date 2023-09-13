WordPress pricing: Should I opt for Free, Personal, Business or beyond?

WordPress pricing: What WordPress plan do I need?

Here we take a closer look at the four main paid plans and what they have to offer. For more information on the Free plan, check “What are the pros and cons of the WordPress Free hosting plan?” below.

WordPress Personal: £3/mth (paid annually) / £8/mth (paid monthly

This plan is ideal for a landing page, brochure site, brand portfolio or a small blog that doesn’t include very many images or videos. It comes with a free custom domain to promote your brand, and the 6GB storage limit will be sufficient for text-based content with optimised images. But, support is only available via email, and there’s no real-time backup feature or access to developer tools.

WordPress Premium: £7/mth (paid annually) / £17/mth (paid monthly)

Premium is similar to the Personal plan, but with a few added extras – specifically, more storage space. You get more than double the amount at 13GB, which makes this plan ideal for those blogs and websites that are regularly updated and heavy on images. You get access to premium themes if you want to change the design of your site quickly, plus support over live chat.

WordPress Business: £20/mth (paid annually) / £32/mth (paid monthly)

This plan has all the features of the Personal and Premium plan but with 50GB of storage, access to plugins, premium themes, real-time backups, plugin auto-updates, developer tools and ecommerce options via free and paid plugins that you install yourself. The extra storage and features makes this an ideal option for any type of site that doesn’t need extensive ecommerce solutions.

WordPress Commerce: £36/mth (paid annually) / £55/mth (paid monthly)

This is the perfect plan for those who want to jump straight into a ready-to-go ecommerce solution. You get all the features and options of Personal, Premium and Business, alongside a host of ecommerce solutions, which include premium store themes, store design tools, unlimited products and integrations with top shipping carriers.