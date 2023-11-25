HP Pavilion five-star laptop sees HUGE Black Friday discount
Don’t miss this brilliant budget buy: The HP Pavilion x360 for £500 or less this Black Friday
For Black Friday, HP is offering an incredible deal on its Pavilion 2-in-1 laptops, with the Core i5 13th Gen model priced at just £499. This price point is especially noteworthy for a laptop that has earned a glowing five stars and Best Buy award in our original review, a testament to its outstanding quality and value.
The HP Pavilion x360, a model in the same product line, has been highly praised for its impressive screen resolution and great keyboard, housed within a sleek design. It resembles a much more expensive MacBook in appearance, despite its budget-friendly pricing. The laptop features a Full HD 14-inch display with a crisp pixel density of 162ppi, providing clear and detailed visuals. Its performance is powered by an Intel Core i5 CPU, complemented by 8GB of RAM and a 256GB NVMe SSD, ensuring swift and responsive performance for most everyday tasks and applications.
However, the Pavilion x360 does have some minor drawbacks. The screen, while offering excellent contrast, lacks brightness, which might be an issue in brightly lit environments. Additionally, the laptop’s fan can become audibly noisy under moderate workloads, and its battery life, lasting around 6 hours on a video playback test, may not be sufficient for users needing all-day portability without recharging.
Despite these minor issues, the Pavilion x360’s ergonomic keyboard and responsive touchpad, along with the integrated fingerprint reader, make it a pleasure to use. The build quality is robust, with a sturdy plastic body and well-applied acoustic cloth wrapping around the soundbar, enhancing its overall aesthetic appeal.
Overall, this Black Friday deal on HP’s Pavilion 2-in-1 laptops, particularly the Core i5 13th Gen model at £499, is a fantastic opportunity for those in the market for a high-quality, versatile laptop at a highly attractive price. The device’s excellent performance, sleek design, and top-tier review from Expert Reviews make it a compelling choice for both work and leisure use.