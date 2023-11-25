HP Pavilion five-star laptop sees HUGE Black Friday discount

However, the Pavilion x360 does have some minor drawbacks. The screen, while offering excellent contrast, lacks brightness, which might be an issue in brightly lit environments. Additionally, the laptop’s fan can become audibly noisy under moderate workloads, and its battery life, lasting around 6 hours on a video playback test, may not be sufficient for users needing all-day portability without recharging.

Despite these minor issues, the Pavilion x360’s ergonomic keyboard and responsive touchpad, along with the integrated fingerprint reader, make it a pleasure to use. The build quality is robust, with a sturdy plastic body and well-applied acoustic cloth wrapping around the soundbar, enhancing its overall aesthetic appeal.