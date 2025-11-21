The best Black Friday laptop deals of 2025: Top offers from Amazon, Microsoft, Asus, Dell and more

Black Friday week is here and there's a host of laptop deals on laptops of all stripes to contend with

Still no new Google Pixelbook but this is as close as it gets

Black Friday is here again, and there’s a whole week and more of laptop deals ahead of us. Be prepared to be bombarded with tempting offers from all the major retailers, not just Amazon, on laptops from the cheapest Chromebooks to the most powerful gaming models.

Before you splash all that money you’ve been saving on the first tempting deal you see, though, have a peruse of our deals list first, because retailers don’t always make it easy to tell a deal is really a good one or not and it’s very easy to be taken in.

However, we spend the time to check every deal we write about to ensure they represent a proper discount. And we check prices against the historical averages, not just the RRP, which tends to be a lot higher.

The Best Black Friday Laptop Deals of 2025: At a glance

M2 Apple MacBook Air 13.6in: £699 | View deal

£699 | Microsoft Surface Pro 12in (including keyboard): £649 (180-day average: £1,011 ) | View deal

£649 (180-day average: £1,011 ) | Acer Swift 14 AI (Snapdragon): £399 | View deal

£399 | ASUS TUF A15: £590 (180-day average: £734) | View deal

Don’t worry if you don’t find what you’re looking for right away, though, because Amazon, Currys, AO and the like will be constantly dropping new deals throughout the week. So, keep popping back because there’s going to be loads more where these deals came from.

How to avoid a bad laptop deal

But what do you do if a deal you see isn’t on this page? How do you tell if a laptop is any good or if the deal is genuine? These are things you can do for yourself, if you follow a few general rules of thumb and if you have a few minutes spare to research the price history:

Key specifications

These are the three critical specifications you need to worry about:

The CPU is the most important specification, both for performance and efficiency. If you go for a laptop with an Intel CPU that’s two or more years old, you can expect mediocre battery life. A 2024 or 2025 Intel laptop will be generally much better, while laptops with Snapdragon and Apple chips. And be aware that really cheap laptops often have under-powered, very old Intel chips inside. In general, our advice is to choose a Core i- or a Core Ultra-powered machine and avoid Celeron or N100 laptops RAM is just as important for performance as the CPU and, in general, we’d advise opting for the most you can afford here. 16GB is the sweet spot, 32GB is better; we’d recommend avoiding 8GB or 4GB machines, though Storage is another critical consideration. Although much of what we do these days is in the cloud, you’ll be surprised at how quickly a 256GB SSD fills up and it’s annoying having to fiddle around making decisions about which files and applications to keep and which to dump. That’s why we prefer laptops with a 512GB SSD as the bare minimum these days. If your budget is tight, however, sometimes you’ll be able to upgrade the storage for not much cash – many cheaper gaming laptops will allow you access to the internals and some have spare slots. This is worth checking before you buy

Is it really a deal?

This applies to all Black Friday deals, not just laptops, but not all deals are what they seem. Retailers will always show the maximum possible discount, usually on the RRP, and often the price won’t represent much of a discount at all on recent prices. It might even be more expensive than it has been before.

This is, most of the time, pretty easy to check. You can check historic Amazon prices using tools like CamelCamelCamel and Keepa to look at prices over time and see for yourself how good or bad a deal really is.

The best Black Friday laptop deals of 2025:

1. M2 MacBook Air 13.6in

Black Friday 2025 price: £699 | View deal at John Lewis | Currys

£699 | View deal at John Lewis Lowest price we’ve ever seen

We rarely see huge discounts on Apple’s MacBook laptops but this deal on the 2022 M2 model is a stunner. And don’t be put off by the fact that this is a three-year-old machine – the Apple M2 chip has more than enough performance to deliver a snappy, responsive performance for most people and tasks.

Take our advice: ignore the £899 M4 MacBook Air and choose this M2 model instead. It’s a stunner of a deal and we don’t think you’ll see a better offer all Black Friday.

2. Acer Aspire 14 AI (Snapdragon X)

Black Friday price: £399 | View deal at Currys

£399 | Average price over the past 180 days: Unavailable

The Acer Aspire 14 AI is a Snapdragon laptop, so you can guarantee it will deliver great battery life and responsive performance, too. It’s what’s called a Windows on ARM laptop, so be aware that it may not work well with older hardware and software but at this price, this is a highly tempting deal. It comes with a 120Hz display, 16GB of RAM and a generous 512GB of storage. For just £399 it’s a stunning bargain.

3. Microsoft Surface Laptop 13in

Black Friday 2025 price: £649 | View deal at Amazon

£649 | View deal at Amazon Average price over the past 180 days: £930

It’s confusing, we know, but the 13in Microsoft Surface Laptop is actually a cheaper, more recent version of the Laptop 7 detailed below. As well as a smaller display, it has a slighty less powerful processor, but otherwise it’s just as good, and battery life is even better. In our tests, this compact machine lasted nearly 24 hours playing video continuously.

Our chief criticism of it when we first reviewed it in June 2025 was that the price was high compared with its rivals and considering the specification. Well, it’s now £649 in the Black Friday sales, and for the model with twice the storage (512GB) of the one we tested originally.

Be careful when buying, though. This sits on the same page as the 13.8in Surface Laptop 7 – an older, more expensive machine with a larger display. If you start fiddling with options, you might end up buying the wrong laptop without realising.

3. Microsoft Surface Laptop 7 13.8in

Black Friday 2025 price: £949 | View deal at Amazon

£949 | Average price over the past 180 days: £1,275

It seems appropriate to kick off Black Friday 2025 with one of our all-time favourite laptops. The Microsoft Surface Laptop 7 13.8in is, quite simply, a fantastic thing. It’s well made, slim and light, has great battery life, comes with a touchscreen and is as attractive, if not more so, than a MacBook Air.

This early Black Friday deal sees the price on the 12-core Snapdragon X Elite model with 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD slashed from an average of £1,275 to a highly tempting £949. Take note: although the base M4 MacBook Air is cheaper than this, it comes with half the storage.

4. Samsung Galaxy Book4 Edge

Black Friday 2025 price: £999 | View deal at Amazon

£999 | Average price over the past 180 days: £1,389

This laptop is a real Rolls Royce of a machine. It comes with a gorgeous 16in 3K AMOLED touchscreen that refreshes at up to 120Hz. It’s quick and responsive thanks to its Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite processor, packs in 16GB of RAM and 1TB of fast SSD storage, and battery life is pretty good, too. It lasted 13hrs 26mins in our video rundown test, which is impressive for such a big, beefy laptop.



Better yet, it’s currently reduced to an eminently reasonable £999 from the average 180-day price of £1,389, which is a pretty tasty discount. It is, however, worth noting that it has been this price before (between the 19th and 27th September 2025) – so don’t panic if you can’t afford it right now.

5. ASUS TUF A15

Black Friday 2025 price: £590 | View deal at Amazon | View deal at Argos (£649)

£590 | | Average price over the past 180 days: £734

We’ve reviewed a few of ASUS’ budget TUF gaming laptops over the years and we’ve always come away impressed. We haven’t tested this one in particular, but the specification looks on point and the price is incredibly tempting.

For a mere £590 – that’s proper budget laptop territory – you’re getting a laptop that should be capable of playing most games, albeit at reduced resolution and quality levels. It comes with an AMD Ryzen 7-7435HS CPU, an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 GPU , 16GB of RAM and a sizeable 1TB SSD and the screen is a decent 144Hz effort. You won’t see amazing battery life but this laptop packs a real punch for not much money – a great choice for anyone requiring power on a tight budget.

6. Microsoft Surface Pro 12in (2025)

Black Friday 2025 deal: £649 | View deal at Amazon

£649 | View deal at Amazon Average price over the past 180 days: £1,011

When we reviewed the Surface Pro 12in earlier this year, we were super impressed. This is a machine that’s slim, light and utterly gorgeous, has incredible battery life and yet doesn’t cost the Earth. We’ve always criticised it for charging extra for the keyboard and stylus, but this deal removes that caveat, with the Black Friday price of £649 including the keyboard.

It’s a seriously tempting price. This model comes with the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon X Plus processor, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. It has a highly usable detachable keyboard and a sumptuous 12in touchscreen as well. Put simply, we don’t think you can buy a nicer laptop for the price.

7. Alienware 16 Aurora (2025)

Black Friday 2025 price: £949 | View deal at Amazon | Dell

£949 | | Dell Average price over the past 180 days: £1,169

If you’re a keen PC gamer and you can’t face being without the latest Nvidia GPU, you might want to take a look at this Black Friday deal on the Alienware 16 Aurora. It’s this year’s model, comes with an RTX 5060 graphics chip with 8GB of VRAM, an Intel Core 7 240H CPU, 16GB of system RAM and a 16in 2.5K 120Hz display.

For £949, that’s a pretty serious level of specification and it should enable you to play games at high frame rates at native resolution. This Black Friday deal isn’t a massive discount on the usual price but we don’t think you’ll get a more powerful gaming laptop for under a grand anywhere else.