We’ve NEVER seen a better Black Friday on the MacBook Air

The M2 MacBook Air is only £699 at John Lewis right now - the best deal we've ever seen on any kind of MacBook

We’ve looked back over our Black Friday and Prime Day coverage over the past few years and this is by far the best MacBook deal we’ve covered

MacBooks just aren’t discounted this much very often so it’s worth grabbing this now before the offer expires

This is a three-year-old laptop, but performance and battery life still holds up today

I spend weeks every year trawling the Black Friday sales – and I write about laptops for a living – yet I am struggling to remember a better deal on a MacBook than the one John Lewis currently has on the M2 MacBook Air.

Yes, it’s now nearly three years old, but Apple hasn’t really change all that much about its flagship lightweight laptop in that time. It’s still as desirable as it ever was: its sturdy aluminium shell looks and feels great, the display quality is excellent, the speakers kick out better quality audio than they have any right to and the keyboard is far better than the flat, unreliable butterfly switch effort of old.

M2 Apple MacBook Air: Key specs

13.6in IPS display, 500 nits brightness

8-core Apple M2 CPU, 8-core Apple M2 GPU

16GB of unified memory

256GB SSD

1080p webcam

2x Thunderbolt 3 / USB 4 ports, 1 3.5mm audio jack, 1 MagSafe charging port

Black Friday price: £699

Battery life remains among the best in the business. Apple quotes up to 18 hours of local video playback and 15 hours of “wireless web” use, and when we tested it it lasted an impressive 17 hours – that’s longer than any of the MacBook Air models preceding it and any of its successors as well.

Moreover, the 10-core M2 processor still holds up, performance-wise, today. Indeed, I’ve been using one of these for work every day and for trips over the past two years and I have yet to desire anything faster or more responsive. The M2 MacBook Air remains as responsive and nippy as the first day I pulled it from the box.

This deal even secures you the model with 16GB of RAM, which is much more generous than the base 8GB model and should be more than enough for most applications, even quite strenuous ones.

However, you may want to purchase extra storage, as the 256GB drive here probably won’t be enough for your needs in the long term. Fortunately, that shouldn’t be too pricey to add.

Of course, you might wonder if it’s worth saving up and buying the £849 M4 MacBook Air instead and, yes, that’s the more powerful machine. However, the M2 is almost as good, and a whopping £250 less expensive. If you’ve always wanted a MacBook, now is the time to buy.

