Lenovo Yoga Book 9i review: Two screens are better than one

Lenovo’s core pitch for the Yoga Book is as simple as the basic design: in 2023, using two screens with your PC is an increasingly common practice, so it makes sense to offer that same option in a small, light package for mobile users.

Maybe the day of the dual-display laptop has finally arrived a decade later than predicted.

Lenovo Yoga Book 9i review: Price and competition

Configuration tested: Intel Core i7-1355U with Iris Xe graphics, 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM, 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD, 2 x 13.3in QHD (2,880 x 1,800) OLED touchscreens, Windows 11 Home; Price: £2,299 inc VAT

There’s only one Lenovo Yoga Book 9i model available and it costs £2,299. It comes with a 13th Gen Intel Core i7-1355U CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD and two 13.3in 2.8K OLED touchscreens.

There isn’t much direct competition, though. In fact, the only product remotely like the Yoga Book 9i is the Asus ZenBook Fold, which is now available for around £2,500, £800 less than it cost at launch. When folded up, it’s quite a chunky affair, but the 17.3in OLED screen is very impressive when you open it up.