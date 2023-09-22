Microsoft Surface Go 4 preview: Taking care of business
The Microsoft Surface Go 4 ditches the consumer market but adds a speedier processor and somehow gets even lighter
Microsoft has announced a new version of its compact detachable 2-in-1 laptop – the Microsoft Surface Go 4 – but a little less interesting than either the Surface Laptop Go 3 or the new Surface Laptop Studio 2.
That’s because the Surface Go 4 is now strictly a business device, targeted at professionals rather than consumers. In fact, unlike the Surface Laptop Go 3 and Surface Laptop Studio 2, we don’t even know yet how much the Surface Go 4 will cost and when businesses will be able to buy it.
The question of its value will have to wait for another day, then, but we can dig into the specifications and see what kind of improvements Microsoft has made.
Microsoft Surface Go 4 preview: Specifications
- 10.5in PixelSense touchscreen, 1,920 x 1,080
- Intel Processor N200
- Intel UHD Graphics
- 8GB of RAM
- 64GB, 128GB or 256GB UFS Drive
- Dimensions: 245 x 175 x 8.3mm
- Weight: 521g
Microsoft Surface Go 4 preview: Key new features
Considering that the “Go” identifies this line as being suited for people on the go, it should come as little surprise to see that Microsoft has trimmed some fat and made the Surface Go 4 even lighter than its predecessor. It now weighs just 521g compared to 544g. This weight loss comes with no sacrifices to device size, with the Surface Go 4 measuring the same 245 x 175 x 8.3mm as the Surface Go 3.
Wherever the corners are being cut, it doesn’t appear to be with the internals. The exact size of the battery hasn’t been confirmed, but Microsoft claims the new device will offer improved stamina of up to 12hrs 30mins. The Go 3 lasted for around 9.5 hours in our testing, so if the Go 4 can get anywhere near these stated figures, it will be a notable improvement.
Looking to the other internal components, the Surface Go 4 is fitted with an Intel Processor N200, which Microsoft claims can achieve performance speeds up to 80% better than the Surface Go 3. Sluggish performance was one of our biggest gripes with the Go 3, so this, at least, feels like Microsoft is taking the newer model in a positive direction.
The Intel Processor N200 is backed up by 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and your choice of 64, 128 or 256GB of UFS storage. As with the Surface Laptop Go 3, the entry-level model has been dropped from the Surface Go 4 lineup. On the one hand, nobody will miss it, as the base model was easily the weakest link in the Surface Go 3 series. On the other hand, this likely means we can expect to see the same kind of extravagant price jump that has already been confirmed for both the Surface Laptop Go 3 and the Surface Laptop Studio 2.
There doesn’t seem to have been much, if any, advancement on the display front, with the Surface Go 4 once again using a 10.5in PixelSense touchscreen with a resolution of 1,920 x 1,080. This isn’t much of a problem, as we rated the Surface Go 3’s display very well. If the Go 4 can match that level of colour accuracy and live up to the claims of a 1,500:1 contrast ratio, it should be entirely fit for purpose.
Given the propensity for accidents in the workplace, as well as the desire to avoid replacing company stock for as long as possible, it’s also good to see Microsoft improving the repairability with the Surface Go 4. The list of replaceable parts includes the display, battery, motherboard and kickstand, which should cover most of the common ailments that see a laptop sent for service in the first place.
As with the Go 3, the Surface Go 4 is compatible with a stylus pen and keyboard, but these are once again paid extras.
Microsoft Surface Go 4 preview: Early verdict
All in all, the Surface Go 4 looks to be something of a mixed bag. It certainly sounds as though Microsoft has taken feedback on board regarding the lacklustre performance of the Surface Go 3 and made real attempts to offer a nippier experience this time around. Until we see pricing, however, it’s impossible to know whether or not these changes will represent good value for money.
We’ll be putting the Surface Go 4 through the gauntlet of our review process soon enough, though, so be sure check back in with Expert Reviews to see if this could be the right laptop for your workplace.