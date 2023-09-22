Microsoft Surface Go 4 preview: Taking care of business

Wherever the corners are being cut, it doesn’t appear to be with the internals. The exact size of the battery hasn’t been confirmed, but Microsoft claims the new device will offer improved stamina of up to 12hrs 30mins. The Go 3 lasted for around 9.5 hours in our testing, so if the Go 4 can get anywhere near these stated figures, it will be a notable improvement.

Looking to the other internal components, the Surface Go 4 is fitted with an Intel Processor N200, which Microsoft claims can achieve performance speeds up to 80% better than the Surface Go 3. Sluggish performance was one of our biggest gripes with the Go 3, so this, at least, feels like Microsoft is taking the newer model in a positive direction.

The Intel Processor N200 is backed up by 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and your choice of 64, 128 or 256GB of UFS storage. As with the Surface Laptop Go 3, the entry-level model has been dropped from the Surface Go 4 lineup. On the one hand, nobody will miss it, as the base model was easily the weakest link in the Surface Go 3 series. On the other hand, this likely means we can expect to see the same kind of extravagant price jump that has already been confirmed for both the Surface Laptop Go 3 and the Surface Laptop Studio 2.

There doesn’t seem to have been much, if any, advancement on the display front, with the Surface Go 4 once again using a 10.5in PixelSense touchscreen with a resolution of 1,920 x 1,080. This isn’t much of a problem, as we rated the Surface Go 3’s display very well. If the Go 4 can match that level of colour accuracy and live up to the claims of a 1,500:1 contrast ratio, it should be entirely fit for purpose.

Given the propensity for accidents in the workplace, as well as the desire to avoid replacing company stock for as long as possible, it’s also good to see Microsoft improving the repairability with the Surface Go 4. The list of replaceable parts includes the display, battery, motherboard and kickstand, which should cover most of the common ailments that see a laptop sent for service in the first place.

As with the Go 3, the Surface Go 4 is compatible with a stylus pen and keyboard, but these are once again paid extras.