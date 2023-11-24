This Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 Black Friday deal is simply UNMISSABLE

Performance-wise, the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 has its limitations. It offers two CPU options, the 12th gen Intel Core i5-1230U or Core i7-1250U, but is restricted to 16GB of RAM and either a 512GB or 1TB SSD. The fanless cooling design ensures quiet operation but caps the performance, particularly in comparison to the Surface Pro 9. The tablet may become warm during intensive tasks, indicating that it’s not ideal for heavy video editing or rendering work​​.

Other notable features include two cameras, a 4K world-facing camera at the rear and a 1080p selfie camera with Windows Hello support at the front. The device also offers two Thunderbolt 4 ports and stereo speakers but lacks a 3.5mm headphone jack. It includes a keyboard folio case, which is necessary for propping the tablet at a working angle, a feature that is often an extra expense with other 2-in-1 devices​​.