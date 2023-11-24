This Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 Black Friday deal is simply UNMISSABLE
The Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 has tumbled down from £1,199 to an eye-boggling £839 for Black Friday
This Black Friday, the Intel Core i5 version of the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 (2022) is available on Amazon for an impressive £839, down from its usual price of £1,199, making it the cheapest it’s ever been on the website. This model, rated four out of five stars, offers more RAM and storage than the comparable Surface Pro 9 for the same price, delivering excellent value for money.
The Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 stands out for its slim, lightweight design, top-quality webcam, and comfortable keyboard. It features a 13-inch touchscreen display with a resolution of 2,880 x 1,920 pixels and a 3:2 aspect ratio, providing a sharp and clear visual experience. However, the display is limited to the sRGB colour gamut, falling short of the vibrancy offered by OLED or miniLED displays found in some competitors.
Performance-wise, the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 has its limitations. It offers two CPU options, the 12th gen Intel Core i5-1230U or Core i7-1250U, but is restricted to 16GB of RAM and either a 512GB or 1TB SSD. The fanless cooling design ensures quiet operation but caps the performance, particularly in comparison to the Surface Pro 9. The tablet may become warm during intensive tasks, indicating that it’s not ideal for heavy video editing or rendering work.
Other notable features include two cameras, a 4K world-facing camera at the rear and a 1080p selfie camera with Windows Hello support at the front. The device also offers two Thunderbolt 4 ports and stereo speakers but lacks a 3.5mm headphone jack. It includes a keyboard folio case, which is necessary for propping the tablet at a working angle, a feature that is often an extra expense with other 2-in-1 devices.
In summary, at £839, the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 (2022) presents a fantastic Black Friday deal for those seeking a versatile, high-quality 2-in-1 device. It offers a balance of solid features, reasonable performance, and a highly competitive price, making it a compelling option in the 2-in-1 detachable market.