Best gaming chair 2022: Improve your posture and banish back pain with the best chairs for gaming

Think of a gaming chair as a lifelong investment. The best gaming chairs will see you through years of shooting, looting and RPGing, and a really top-notch model will probably outlive your entire gaming setup, from keyboard and mouse to monitor and graphics card. That's why you need to be sure the gaming chair you're eyeing up is the best one for you.

What you need is a gaming chair that helps you maintain a good posture and reduces strain and tension during long sessions. If you're not sitting comfortably while playing you may suffer all manner of health issues, ranging from a relatively innocuous stiff neck to severe back problems.

There's a huge range of great chairs available but picking the best one depends on a number of different factors, including your budget, space limitations and even your, erm, physical attributes. Below, you'll find our selection of the best gaming chairs around; if you don't know where to begin, we've put together a handy guide that highlights the key things to consider before making a purchase.

How to choose the best gaming chair for you

Why can't I just use an office chair?

You can. Anyone who works and games at the same desk will find that a good office chair does pretty much the same job as a gaming chair – although we'd argue that gaming chairs afford a kind of luxury that most office chairs don't. But rest assured: you can still work from the comfort of a gaming chair.

What makes a gaming chair special?

Compared to your average office chair, a gaming chair offers a few key advantages.

Adjustability – Broadly speaking, most gaming chairs come with armrests that can move up/down, left/right and in/out and swivel up to 45 degrees. Normally, gaming chair backrests can recline almost horizontally, and the seat itself tilted backwards (by means of a "rocking" mechanism) and lowered/raised.

Support – Gaming chairs are often packaged with additional lumbar and head cushions that can be attached or removed as necessary. These will offer far better support compared to built-in options often found on high-end office chairs.

Build quality – The best gaming chairs are exceptionally sturdy. Many are made from leather (be it real or synthetic) and almost all have solid iron/steel frames and bases and castor wheels. As a result, they are heavy but can support substantial weight.

Design – Let's be honest: gaming chairs look cooler than office chairs. But the stylistic choices that make a gaming chair look like a racing seat also make them immensely comfortable to sit in for long periods.

What should I look for in a gaming chair?

You'll want to begin by making sure that the gaming chair in question offers the features listed above (almost every chair on our list does). After that, it comes down to your personal needs.

Physical size – It's crucial that you actually fit the gaming chair you plan on buying. No matter your physical shape, make sure you read the specs list and take note of backrest heights, seat widths and max occupant weights.

Price – Then there's the cost of the thing. Gaming chairs can be quite expensive, though the same can be said of office chairs. Like any product, you get what you pay for. A cheap gaming chair might come in at under £200, while a normal chair would cost between £200-£400. Anything beyond that is a premium product.

Keep in mind that a good gaming chair will outlast an office chair and keep you healthy in the process. It's well worth investing as much as you feasibly can.

Are there any common issues with gaming chairs?

Be warned: gaming chairs tend to be seriously heavy and much bulkier than office chairs. Putting a gaming chair together can be tricky, as can manoeuvring it around your room. We recommend you get help when building your new chair if possible.

Newcomers to the world of gaming chairs often note that their new purchase is less comfy than they had expected. Gaming chairs are firm, often intentionally so: this is something that you will get used to in time, and something that your back will appreciate in the long run. Squidgy chairs do not promote good posture.

The best gaming chairs you can buy

1. Anda Seat Dark Demon: The best gaming chair for most people

Price: £300



Anda Seat’s Dark Demon is a glowing example of what a good gaming chair should be. Priced at £300 it sits squarely in the mid-range bracket, offering all of the benefits of a gaming chair at a price that shouldn’t make you wince.

Those benefits include armrests that move in four dimensions, a backrest that tilts back almost horizontally and bundled lumbar and head cushions. The chair is made from a very convincing PVC leather with a solid steel frame and a five-point base with castor wheels; like most gaming chairs, the Dark Demon is firm, but it provides exceptional support and takes very little getting used to. The only real shortcoming on the features front is the fairly minimal 5cm of height adjustment.

That heavy-duty construction adds weight to the Dark Demon, making it one of the largest, heaviest chairs we’ve reviewed. Of course, this makes sitting on it all the more luxurious, but it does mean that putting it together when it shows up on your doorstep is a bit tricky – hoisting the seat and backrest onto the wheelbase is particularly tough without a second pair of hands. Its robust design does also mean that it should last quite some time, however, and without being too crass, the tall back and wide seat will support a good variety of individuals, no matter their shape or size.

As a matter of personal preference, we think the Dark Demon looks quite striking, particularly in black. As is usually the way with Anda Seat’s gaming chairs, the Dark Demon might have been ripped straight from the interior of a production racing car – though thankfully, the seat itself is less bucket-shaped. There is also a red model available for those with an eye for the eye-catching.

All in all, then, the Dark Demon is the complete package: aside from its inconvenient weight, this gaming chair ticks pretty much every conceivable box.

Key specs – Height adjustability: 5cm; Width of seat base (inner): 31.5cm; Length of backrest: 86.5cm; Width of backrest (total and inner): 59cm and 32cm; Backrest adjustability: 90-160°; Seat depth: 51cm; 4D armrest: Yes; Rocking mechanism: Yes; Pillows: Yes, lumbar and neck; Maximum weight (user): 200kg; Warranty: N/A

2. GT Omega Pro Racing: The best budget gaming chair

Price: £180



If you’re tied to a budget but want a premium-looking chair, the GT Omega Pro Racing could be your perfect match. At £180, it’s among the cheapest chairs on the market to use synthetic leather and cold-moulded foam. The result of both makes the chair very comfortable to sit on, although it might be a bit tight for well-built individuals.

The chair reclines back to an impressive 190 degrees, has 4D lockable armrests and a maximum angle lock, which ensures you can’t tilt back beyond that angle. You will, however, have to weigh less than 120kg if you want to use the chair. Available in a variety of different colours, this slightly smaller gaming chair is an absolute bargain for those looking to strike the balance between price and performance.

Key specs – Height adjustability: 10cm; Width of seat base (inner): 30-35cm; Length of backrest: 83cm; Width of backrest (total and inner): 49cm and 32cm; Backrest adjustability: 85-190°; Seat depth: 48cm; 4D armrest: Yes, lockable; Rocking mechanism: Yes, up to 14° with maximum angle lock only; Pillows: Yes, lumbar and neck; Maximum weight (user): 120kg; Warranty: 2 years

3. Razer Enki: The best gaming chair for all-day comfort

Price: £339



Designed for all-day gaming, Razer’s sophomore gaming chair bundles competitive levels of comfort and support with the firm’s trademark premium styling. In contrast to Razer’s debut Iskur chair, the Enki has been built to offer a roomier fit, with shallower bucket sides and a wider seat base. We’re not suggesting you should sit cross-legged, but the Enki does afford you that option, and by binning the steep-sided seat also appeals to a much wider range of body types.

Although slightly more relaxed in fit, the Enki still feels highly focused. The chair’s mixed density foams (firmer across the back, softer across the seat), angled shoulder arch and lumbar cushioning all help guide you towards an optimal seating position. Meanwhile, 11cm of height adjustment, 4D armrests and adjustable reactive tilt all let you set the chair to your personal preferences and a generous 152 degrees of recline is available for post-match downtime. The Enki also comes with a memory foam neck pillow, although as its location is fixed it may not necessarily be optimally positioned for all users.

Fit and finish are top-notch with premium-feel synthetic leathers used throughout. A quilted suede-like texture is used across the back and seat and there’s a thoughtful textured stripe running up the centre to align against your spine. The sides meanwhile utilise a more conventional smooth-textured leather.

The Enki is available in three colourways, with the classic Razer green on black sitting alongside all-black and quartz models. Additionally, Razer is offering a slightly pared back Enki X chair that lacks reactive tilt, ships without a neck pillow and uses 2D armrests at a reduced price.

Key specs – Height adjustability: 11cm; Width of seat base (outer and inner): 54cm and 45cm; Length of backrest: 86cm; Width of backrest (total and inner): 55cm and 35cm; Backrest adjustability: 90-152°; Seat depth: 51cm; 4D armrest: Yes; Rocking mechanism: Yes; Pillows: Yes, neck; Maximum weight (user): 136kg; Warranty: 3 years (if bought via Razer)



4. Razer Iskur (Black): The best high-end gaming chair

Price: £499



Razer’s first foray into the world of gaming chairs is an unqualified success. The Iskur is certainly on the expensive side, but it certainly earns its price tag: from five-spoked metal powder-coated base to memory foam head cushion, this is a classy chair with plenty going for it. Not least of which is the new paint job – the Iskur on test here ditches the lurid green stitching and Razer logo in favour of an all-black design and looks much, much better for it.

The PVC leather upholstery is convincing, and as our kitten will attest, definitely sturdier than the cheap PU leather found on other chairs on this list. We particularly like the way the fabric texture and pattern changes on the lumbar support, seat and backrest “wings”. And while we’re on the topic of lumbar: the Iskur’s entire backrest is split into two sections, with the central lower portion capable of moving inwards and outward independently via a lever on the bottom of the chair. It’s an incredibly sophisticated lumbar support system that’s a far cry from the usual foam cushion strapped to the seat.

Like most gaming chairs, the Iskur is exceptionally adjustable. The backrest can recline up to 139 degrees, with the seat itself tilting back enough to send you fully horizontal. The armrests travel in four dimensions, as per usual, and the chair itself can rise by an impressive 13cm. Throw in the memory foam head cushion mentioned above and you’ve got a chair versatile enough to provide support no matter how you sit.

That is, unless you sit cross-legged. The Iskur is a relatively small gaming chair, inasmuch as we were able to put it together without assistance, which is certainly no bad thing. However, the seat in particular has steep sides, meaning folks like us who tuck a leg underneath them as they work/play might find they can’t. Not that this is an issue, per se – after all, sitting like that is horrible for your posture. The high sides of this chair do have one real drawback, however: they may potentially limit individuals of certain body types. Check before you buy.

Key specs – Height adjustability: 13cm; Width of seat base (inner): 40cm; Length of backrest: 86cm; Width of backrest (total and inner): 53cm and 35cm; Backrest adjustability: 90-139°; Seat depth: 52cm; 4D armrest: Yes; Rocking mechanism: Yes; Pillows: Yes, built-in lumbar and neck; Maximum weight (user): 130kg; Warranty: 3 years (if bought via Razer)

5. Anda Seat Fnatic Edition: The best all-rounder

Price: £380



This eye-catching offering was created to commemorate Anda Seat’s exclusive partnership with eSports giants Fnatic but you don’t have to be a fan of the franchise to appreciate its quality.

Prior to moving into the gaming arena, Anda Seat produced seating solutions for the Chinese national football team and its engineering pedigree shows. The frame is crafted from powder-coated steel and remains stable and sturdy whether you’re sat up straight or reclining. Both the backrest and seat are padded with a generous amount of foam and covered in premium PVC leather that’s a doddle to clean. Removable lumbar and neck cushions provide welcome support should you need it, though taller individuals may find the latter is positioned a little too low when they’re sat upright.

The chair’s 4D armrests are easily manoeuvred into your position of choice, as is the backrest, which can tilt back to a 160-degree angle if you’re in need of a cheeky post-game nap. “Leisure Mode” is engaged by flipping a paddle below the base upwards and allows you to freely rock back and forth, which is ideal for players like us that cannot sit still when gaming. All of these factors contribute to an extremely comfortable and customisable gaming experience.

The chair is pretty painless to assemble and looks great, too. Fnatic’s team colours of black and orange give it a striking aesthetic, while branding is handled tastefully. There’s a Fnatic logo embossed in black on the back of the chair and the team name is stitched in three times around the top of the backrest. Once would have sufficed but it shouldn’t be off-putting for those who don’t support the team.

Given its premium build quality and top-notch comfort, the Anda Seat Fnatic Edition is well-priced and a great chair for hardcore fans of the franchise and regular gamers alike.

Key specs – Height adjustability: 6.5cm; Width of seat base (inner): 42cm; Length of backrest: 87cm; Width of backrest (total and inner): 60.5cm and 33cm; Backrest adjustability: 90-160°; Seat depth: 45cm; 4D armrest: Yes; Rocking mechanism: Yes (Leisure Mode); Pillows: Yes, lumbar (XL) and neck (M); Maximum weight (user): 200kg; Warranty: Lifetime for the steel framework, 2 years for the parts

6. Noblechairs Icon: The best designer gaming chair

Price: £340



Want a top-grain leather gaming chair with a sophisticated look? Look no further than Noblechairs’ Icon. It might come with a hefty price tag, but that’s the price you’ll have to pay if you want finely stitched leather seams and cold-cured foam inside your seat. Over time, this will mould around your body.

This one has all the key features, too. The rocking mechanism locks at any angle and supports weights of up to 180kg. The lockable 4D armrests provide plenty of wiggle room to cater for different sized individuals, and the included lumbar and neck pillows make for a better posture while you’re gaming.

Key specs – Height adjustability: 10cm; Width of seat base (inner): 31-36cm; Length of backrest: 87cm; Width of backrest (total and inner): 52cm and 30cm; Backrest adjustability: 90-135°; Seat depth: 51.5cm; 4D armrest: Yes, lockable; Rocking mechanism: Yes, up to 11° with angle lock; Pillows: Yes, lumbar and neck; Maximum weight (user): 180kg; Warranty: 2 years

7. Secretlab Titan 2020: The best gaming chair for luxury comfort

Price: £349



Many gaming chairs concentrate solely on the materials of the chair itself, but very few companies think of the accessories. The Secretlab Titan 2020 has the softest pillow you’ll ever set your neck on – the head pillow is made out of memory foam. The soft, padded experience extends to the seat itself. Thanks to the cold-cured foam mix within the chair’s base and backrest, and the choice of Secretlab's new-and-improved Prime 2.0 PU leather, the chair is comfortable to sit on for hours of gaming.

Comfort aside, the chair has plenty of features: class 4 heavy-duty hydraulics; adjustable lumbar support; 4D armrests; a lockable rocking mechanism; aluminium ADC12 five-spoke wheelbase with caster wheels. As such, we deem the Titan 2020 to be a combination of Noblechairs' Hero and Epic, and E-Win Europe's Flash XL in one package – it's a fantastic all-rounder with a 5-year warranty.

Key specs – Height adjustability: 9cm; Width of seat base (inner): 32-36cm; Length of backrest: 86cm; Width of backrest (total and inner): 58cm and 30cm; Backrest adjustability: 85-165°; Seat depth: 54cm; 4D armrest: Yes, lockable; Rocking mechanism: Yes, up to 11° with angle lock; Pillows: Yes, neck; Maximum weight (user): 130kg; Warranty: 5 years



8. Noblechairs Hero: The best gaming chair with lumbar support

Price: £350



The Noblechairs Hero is the company's latest creation and it sits somewhere in-between the Icon (above) and the Epic (below). It has a similar-looking design to the Icon, but is a lot more affordable. There's one key feature that differentiates the Hero over the rest of Noblechairs' range and its competitors: it has an integrated lumbar support for your lower back – the mechanism is operated from the right side of the backrest.

Its ingenious design means you achieve the best posture, making it a rather unique chair. The Hero is no slouch for features, either: it's made out of PU leather, has 4D armrests, a lockable rocking mechanism, 10cm of height adjustment and reclines up to 135 degrees. If you're looking for a more accommodating gaming chair and want the ability to adjust your lumbar support, get the Hero – it's fantastic.

Key specs – Height adjustability: 10cm; Width of seat base (inner): 32.5-39cm; Length of backrest: 89cm; Width of backrest (total and inner): 57cm and 32.5cm; Backrest adjustability: 90-135°; Seat depth: 50cm; 4D armrest: Yes, lockable; Rocking mechanism: Yes up to 11° with angle lock; Pillows: Yes, lumbar and neck; Maximum weight (user): 180kg; Warranty: 2 years

9. Noblechairs Epic: The best gaming chair under £300

Price: £299



If you can’t splash out over £500 on a premium-grade gaming chair, we understand, but that doesn’t mean you should have to compromise on quality. The Noblechairs Epic is the definition of premium – without the price to match. It’s still not cheap at £300, but you get an elegant gaming chair with all the top-class features.

Thanks to its siderests, this chair has a sporty yet classy look – you could believe it’s been pulled straight out of a luxury sports car. It’s made out of 100% vegan polyurethane (PU) imitation leather and has beautiful stitching throughout. Best of all, it has all the features of its more expensive sibling, including 4D armrests, a fully adjustable rocking mechanism and the ability to recline to 135 degrees.

Key specs – Height adjustability: 10cm; Width of seat base (inner): 32-37cm; Length of backrest: 87cm; Width of backrest (total and inner): 52cm and 28cm; Backrest adjustability: 90-135°; Seat depth: 49.5cm; 4D armrest: Yes, lockable; Rocking mechanism: Yes, up to 14° with angle lock; Pillows: Yes, lumbar and neck; Maximum weight (user): 180kg; Warranty: 2 years



10. Arozzi Vernazza: The best gaming chair for racing games

Price: £300



The Arozzi Vernazza is close to being a budget alternative: its armrests have 3D adjustments and aren’t lockable – an annoyance if you ever move your chair by dragging the chair by its armrests. It also has a bundled lumbar support, which, unlike most other chairs, is integrated through the chair’s backrest and is excellent if you like having your lumbar support higher up your back.

Styled to match a very swish car seat, the Vernazza is certainly a looker. This stems from the bright selection of colours for the chair’s U-shaped neck pillow. As it’s made from synthetic PU leather, the chair feels nice to sit on and, if you spill anything on it, it’s also easy to clean.

Features include a rocking mechanism and a reclining backrest that goes back all the way to 165 degrees. When fully reclined, it’ll feel as if you’re lying down – great if you’re going for the authentic cockpit feel.

Key specs – Height adjustability: 7cm; Width of seat base (inner): 30.5-32cm; Length of backrest: 86cm; Width of backrest (total and inner): 55cm and 29.5cm; Backrest adjustability: 90-165°; Seat depth: 54cm; 4D armrest: No 3D, not lockable; Rocking mechanism: Yes, up to 12° with angle lock; Pillows: Yes, lumbar and neck; Maximum weight (user): 145kg; Warranty: 2 years



Best gaming chair accessories

If you've got yourself a gaming chair or were thinking of bettering your experience with one, then you may want to consider picking up a footrest.

Noblechairs Footrest: A padded and supremely comfortable footrest

Price: £120



If you like putting your feet up while gaming and don't have a footrest, you'll find yourself slouching. Starting from around £110 for the PU leather model, and going up to around £170 for the real leather variant, the Noblechairs footrest provides a comfortable pad for your feet and legs. Thanks to its intuitive design, the footrest tilts by up to 57 degrees and can also be rotated by 360 degrees. So, no matter the way you like sitting, you'll find a position that suits you.

Better still, its purpose isn't restricted to your desk: while watching TV, you can use it as a footrest in the living room. There's no need to invest in a reclining sofa – just get one of these instead.

