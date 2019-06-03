Best iPhone 8 case: Keep your iPhone protected with these stylish cases

Apple recently released the iPhone 13, and despite there being quite a few releases between the iPhone 8 and the newest flagship, the older models are often available at a bargain price and still come with a host of excellent features.

The iPhone 8’s glass back is lovely to hold and it looks pretty cool, too. Unfortunately, it makes the phone highly vulnerable to scrapes, cracks and scratches.

If you’re a serial phone-dropper – or just take pride in keeping your phone looking fresh for as long as possible – a protective iPhone 8 case is a very worthwhile investment.

Despite the iPhone 8 being a few years old, you can still find all kinds of cases for it. Perhaps you’re wanting to improve its look with some art or some leather, or you want to take your phone hiking or skiing and need it to be able to take a hit. Either way, in our guide below we’ve collected the very best cases for any situation.

1. Casetify Impact iPhone 8 case: Best for showing off

Price: £25 | Buy now from Casetify

Casetify is well known for its high-quality yet affordable Apple accessories, and its iPhone 8 cases certainly hit the mark. There’s a wide range of designs and case types to choose from. We think the Impact models are the best choice, as they’re fully drop-tested from a height of 6ft 6in.

2. Apple silicone iPhone 8 case: Cheapest official case

Price: £26 | Buy now from John Lewis

If you’re Apple through and through, then the company’s own silicone case is a fine choice. It’s not too bulky and gives your phone a decent non-slip coating, with a soft microfibre lining to protect the phone inside and out. It’s pricey, but if you’re an Apple connoisseur, that probably won’t bother you too much – and it comes in a wide range of attractive colours.

3. Apple leather iPhone 8 case: Best leather case

Price: £45 | Buy now from John Lewis

Apple's leather iPhone 8 cases are made from tanned, finished leather that feels smooth in the hand. They’re also attractive and perfectly fitted, although, in true Apple style, that comes at a price. As the leather is all-natural, it develops a patina over time, which may or may not be to your taste, but one plus point is that you can keep this case on whilst charging wirelessly.

4. OtterBox Defender: Best rugged case

Price: £30 | Buy now from Amazon



A rugged case that’ll keep your phone safe and free of cracks, dents and scrapes when you’re out and about or at your workplace. It’s been seriously drop tested by the company, and comes with a handy belt clip that also works as a kickstand on the back.

5. Ted Baker Elderflower Case

Price: £15 | Buy now from Argos



This folio case from Ted Baker has a pretty elderflower on the outside, keeps your phone nicely wrapped in the cover to protect the exterior as well as the screen. Best of all, though, it has a very useful mirror on the inside fold which could be a lifesaver on a bad hair day.

