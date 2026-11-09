Best mid-range phone 2026: Tested and reviewed by us

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Our team of experts have reviewed over 600 smartphones and tablets, putting each through the same rigorous testing process.

Each phone we review is rated on its performance, display quality, camera offerings, battery life and software experience.

The Google Pixel 10a is the best mid-range phone to buy right now. It demonstrated excellent stamina in our battery testing, has very strong cameras and offers a class-leading seven years of software support.

is the best mid-range phone to buy right now. It demonstrated excellent stamina in our battery testing, has very strong cameras and offers a class-leading seven years of software support. Read on to see which other mid-range phones we recommend, including the best iPhone in this price range, the strongest cameras and the longest battery life.

With flagship prices regularly stretching beyond £1,000, mid-range phones are more appealing than ever for those who don’t want to sink four figures on their next phone. The best mid-range smartphone right now is the Google Pixel 10a: the camera quality is phenomenal, battery life proved ridiculously extensive in our testing and you get a massive seven years of software support.

To reach this verdict, we’ve tested and reviewed all of the best smartphones, from high-level flagships to bargain budget phones. We’re constantly getting new iPhones and Android phones in for testing and reviewing, so this list is regularly updated with the newest and most impressive mid-rangers.

If you’re unsure what exactly you’re looking for, our buying guide below has a brief rundown of the features to keep an eye out for. Otherwise, read on to see our picks of the best mid-range phones to buy right now.

Best mid-range phone: At a glance

Google Pixel 10a: Best mid-range phone overall | Check price

Best mid-range phone overall | iPhone 17e: Best mid-range iPhone | Check price

Best mid-range iPhone | Honor 600 Pro: Best mid-range phone for battery life | Check price

Best mid-range phone for battery life | Xiaomi 17T: Best mid-range phone cameras | Check price

How we test mid-range phones

When we receive a handset for review, we put it through a variety of tests. The first is performance, where we use two apps on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store: Geekbench 5 and GFXBench. These benchmarking apps provide CPU and GPU processing scores, and allow us to see where the phone fits in against the competition. A phone’s display is tested using our colorimeter and DisplayCAL software, which measures how colour-accurate a screen is, as well as providing maximum brightness and contrast ratio.

Our in-house battery life testing is performed using a looped video via the VLC app, with the screen set to 170cd/m2 brightness and flight mode engaged. We simply record where the video stops when the phone’s battery runs dry. Cameras are tested in a wide variety of lighting conditions, including landscape shots and indoor still life photography, and these images are compared against similarly priced rivals.

Why you can trust Expert Reviews With a history that stretches back over two decades and a catalogue of tested and reviewed mobile devices that exceeds 600 in number, our experts are dab hands at sorting the bargains from the duds and deliver in-depth reviews based on hard facts and data. We decide these rankings based on the merits of the phones and the results of our extensive, independent testing. Regardless of popularity or manufacturer, a phone will not earn a recommendation from us without delivering the quality to back it up.

Best mid-range phones you can buy in 2026

1. Google Pixel 10a: Best mid-range phone overall

Price when reviewed: £399 | Check price at Amazon

Reviewed by Ben Johnston

Great for… excellent battery life and seven years of updates

excellent battery life and seven years of updates Not so great for… no telephoto camera

Compared to just about every other phone in this price range, the Google Pixel 10a easily offers the best value for money. Despite its low price, it proved to be impressively powerful in my testing, matching and sometimes surpassing phones that cost hundreds more, and battery life is the best of any Pixel I’ve tested, and broadly just some of the best of any smartphone at any price.

The main camera is a delight in all light conditions, snapping gorgeously sharp images in good lighting and striking night shots, while the ultrawide maintains an impressive level of detail without sacrificing that “night” aesthetic. The 6.3in display is bright and wonderfully colour accurate and the software is straightforward and intuitive, with Google pledging the same seven years of software support that it gives its flagship phones.

The only thing holding the Pixel 10a back is its lack of a telephoto camera, but otherwise there’s simply nothing to dislike about this fantastically well-rounded phone.

Read our 2026 Google Pixel 10a review

Key specs – Processor: 3.1GHz Google Tensor G4; RAM: 8GB; Display: 6.3in, 2,424 x 1,080; Storage: 128GB, 256GB; Cameras: 48MP, 13MP (ultrawide); Operating system: Android 16; Weight: 183g

2. iPhone 17e: Best mid-range iPhone

Price when reviewed: £699 | Check price at Amazon

Reviewed by Jonathan Bray

Great for… powerful performance and lovely rear camera

powerful performance and lovely rear camera Not so great for… 60Hz display and no telephoto or ultrawide cameras

The goal of the iPhone 17e is to offer a broadly similar experience to the standard iPhone while saving you a couple of hundred pounds. That starts with the powerful performance for which iPhones are renowned, with the A19 processor delivering Geekbench 6 CPU scores that landed suitably close to the standard iPhone 17 in our testing.

Then there’s the rear camera, which captured plentiful detail and bold colours across various light conditions in our test shooting. Even more importantly, however, is that it supports the same Dolby Vision HDR 4K recording as its more expensive siblings, easily making this one of the best phones in its price range for video quality.

The display sticking to an outdated 60Hz refresh rate continues to be a point of frustration, and the sole rear camera – competent as it is – looks a little lonely on the rear. An ultrawide camera certainly wouldn’t go amiss.

Read our 2026 iPhone 17e review

Key specs – Processor: 4.26GHz Apple A19; RAM: 8GB; Display: 6.1in, 2,532 x 1,170; Storage: 256GB, 512GB; Cameras: 48MP; Operating system: iOS 26; Weight: 169g

3. Honor 600 Pro: Best mid-range phone battery life

Price when reviewed: £589 | Check price at Amazon

Reviewed by Ben Johnston

Great for… brilliant battery life and six years of updates

brilliant battery life and six years of updates Not so great for… weak ultrawide camera

The Honor 600 Pro is one of the first mid-range phones to make use of silicon-carbon battery technology, packing an engorged capacity of 6,400mAh. This additional juice allowed it to absolutely smash my standard battery test, outlasting any other mid-range phone I’ve tested this year with a brilliant result of 39hrs 31mins.

Beyond its two-day battery life, the Honor 600 Pro excels in a couple of other key areas: the 6.57in display delivered beautiful brightness and accurate colours in my testing, the design (while derivative of iPhones) is sleek and appealing, general performance is more than competitive and the software is supported by an excellent six years of updates.

Both the 200-megapixel main camera and the 50-megapixel 3.5x telephoto shooter captured sharp, punchy shots in my testing but the 12-megapixel ultrawide let the side down a little, with blurry detail and dull lighting. Still, for the best stamina around, the Honor 600 Pro is right at the front of the pack.

Read our 2026 Honor 600 Pro review

Key specs – Processor: 4.32GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite; RAM: 12GB; Display: 6.57in, 2,728 x 1,264; Storage: 512GB; Cameras: 200MP, 50MP (3.5x telephoto), 12MP (ultrawide); Operating system: Android 16; Weight: 195g

4. Xiaomi 17T: Best mid-range phone cameras

Price when reviewed: £529 | Check price at Amazon

Reviewed by Ben Johnston

Great for… excellent 5x telephoto camera and gorgeous display

excellent 5x telephoto camera and gorgeous display Not so great for… fussy software and plastic build

The big new addition to the Xiaomi 17T is that it poached the glorious 5x telephoto camera from its Pro sibling, bringing that luxurious zoom photography down to a more accessible price point. This lens is perfect for portraits, with keen detail and a buttery smooth background bokeh, or you can dial the hybrid zoom all the way up to 120x. Things get a little overly smoothed out at that level but you can get surprisingly good detail up to around 60x.

Joining the fantastic telephoto is a versatile 50-megapixel main lens and a deceptively accomplished 12-megapixel ultrawide, both of which delivered lovely shots in my testing. Performance impressed, too, with some of the fastest speeds I’ve ever recorded from a phone in this price range, and the display proved to be brilliantly bright and near-enough perfectly colour-accurate, too.

I only have two areas of criticism – the plastic frame and rear somewhat undermine the sense of quality you get everywhere else, and the HyperOS 3.0 software is rather cluttered with preinstalled bloatware and not as sleekly designed as other Android launchers.

Read our 2026 Xiaomi 17T review

Key specs – Processor: 3.4GHz Mediatek Dimensity 8500 Ultra; RAM: 12GB; Display: 6.59in, 2,756 x 1,268; Storage: 512GB; Cameras: 50MP, 50MP (5x telephoto), 12MP (ultrawide); Operating system: Android 16; Weight: 200g

5. Samsung Galaxy A57: Best mid-range Samsung phone

Price when reviewed: £599 | Check price at Amazon

Reviewed by Ben Johnston

Great for… six years of updates and slim, lightweight build

six years of updates and slim, lightweight build Not so great for… middling cameras and no telephoto

In many ways, the Samsung Galaxy A57 is the perfect affordable alternative to Samsung’s flagship S-series. The wonderfully slim and lightweight build is copied over here, with an aluminium frame and IP68 protection, and performance remains nice and nippy, keeping pace with other Android phones around this price in my testing.

Battery life is solid, too, with enough juice in the tank to see you through a full day with ease and well into the second one, software is backed by six years of updates and the display achieved decent peak brightness in my screen test.

The main camera is competent, capturing well-detailed images in good lighting and delivering reasonable night shots that are mostly free of visual noise. The problem is that this camera suite hasn’t been updated in four generations, and in some areas, it shows. Zoom photography is mediocre, for instance, with anything past 2x not much worth bothering with, and the ultrawide is underwhelming, too, with poor detail and soft contrast. And, of course, it’s a shame to see no telephoto camera for this kind of money.

Read our 2026 Samsung Galaxy A57 review

Key specs – Processor: 2.9GHz Samsung Exynos 1680; RAM: 8GB, 12GB; Display: 6.7in, 2,340 x 1,080; Storage: 256GB, 512GB; Cameras: 50MP, 12MP (ultrawide); Operating system: Android 16; Weight: 179g

How to choose the best mid-range phone for you

How much should I be spending?

With phone prices constantly on the rise, the middle of the market is something of a moving target. For the purposes of this list, however, we’re looking at phones that fall between £300 and £700. Anything less is getting into budget phone territory, while above is where we’ll find the all-singing, all-dancing flagships. Here, you’re getting the best of both worlds, with plenty of great features for a price that won’t break the bank.

What features should I look out for?

Everyone will have different priorities, but the beauty of this price range is that you’re getting a better bang for your buck, in terms of functionality. Mileage may vary from handset to handset, but in general, these are the key features to bear in mind while perusing the products:

Display

The size, resolution and refresh rate of a display will give you a good idea of how it will feel to use, while our expert testing and full-length reviews can let you know how bright the display can get and how accurate the colour reproduction is. LCD screens are still very common at this price, but there are a fair few OLEDs in here too, which in general have more impactful colours and a deeper black level.

Cameras

The phone camera is one area in which you really do need to spend the big bucks if you want the best on the market, so don’t expect to see any far-reaching telephoto cameras here. You will, however, get a decent array of main lenses, backups like ultrawide sensors, close-up macro cameras and selfie shooters. We lay out the resolutions offered by each phone’s cameras, but to see them in action, head to the full reviews, where we’ve got camera samples for you to check out.

Battery life

We use the same test to judge every phone’s battery life, allowing us to accurately compare their performance. You can see in the full reviews how individual handsets perform if battery life is top of your priority list. Also, keep an eye out for charging speeds – even at this price, we see some truly ridiculous speeds that can fill a phone from empty in less than an hour.

Performance

As with most features, the top-end chipsets generally don’t make it down to mid-range phones, but that doesn’t mean that you lose out on performance. For most people, the speeds offered by mid-range phones are more than enough for daily tasks, and the GPUs can often put in a decent showing with relatively graphics-intensive games, too.

Storage

The phones in this list generally offer one or two of the following storage capacities: 128GB, 256GB and 512GB. For most people, there should be plenty of space for all your apps and photos, but if you find yourself nudging up against that space limit often, look out for models that have a microSD card slot – this will let you expand the storage on the cheap.