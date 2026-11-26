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Black Friday is the best time of the year to nab yourself a bargain on a new phone, but what most people don’t consider is that there’s even greater opportunity for money saving by looking at refurbished phones.

When you go to the right company (and I’m an expert so I know which places are legit and which to avoid) you can get a phone that feels almost brand new, while saving yourself hundreds in the process.

With the cost of living being so difficult this year, there’s more reason than ever to eschew the ever-increasing prices of new phones and pick yourself up a bargain refurbished deal. These are the very best deals that I’ve found from retailers that I trust.

The best refurbished phone deals of Black Friday 2026

1. iPhone 15

Black Friday 2026 price: £400 | View deal at Backmarket

£400 | Refurbished in excellent condition

Expert Reviews logo recommended

Pros Fast performance

Fast performance USB-C charging

USB-C charging Excellent main camera Cons Middling battery life

Middling battery life Screen is only 60Hz

EXPERT REVIEWS SCORE: 4/5 (Recommended)

The iPhone 15 is the oldest Apple phone I recommend you buy, as it was the first generation to switch to USB-C charging. It also gets the Dynamic Island feature, has performance that remains impressive by modern standards and is fitted with a fantastic main camera. This deal is a dirt-cheap price for an excellent handset, and is particularly suitable for teens who are asking for their first iPhone.

Need further convincing? Read our full iPhone 15 review

2. Google Pixel 9a

Black Friday 2026 price: £295 | View deal at Backmarket

£295 | Refurbished in excellent condition

Expert Reviews logo best buy

Pros Updates until 2032

Updates until 2032 Fantastic battery life

Fantastic battery life Killer cameras Cons No telephoto camera

EXPERT REVIEWS SCORE: 5/5 (Best Buy)

The Google Pixel 9a is an absolute bargain at this price, and it’s well worth considering as your next phone because it’s due for updates all the way through to 2032 – that’s better software support than plenty of brand-new phones are getting. Add to that the fantastic battery life, the flawless OLED display and some of the best cameras in its price range and the Pixel 9a is an absolute steal, and this deal is the best way to get one.

Need further convincing? Read our full Google Pixel 9a review

3. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

Black Friday 2026 price: £593 | View deal at Backmarket

£593 | Refurbished in excellent condition

Expert Reviews logo recommended

Pros Pros: Software support until 2032

Pros: Software support until 2032 Excellent battery life

Excellent battery life Powerful performance Cons S Pen no longer supports Bluetooth

EXPERT REVIEWS SCORE: 4/5 (Recommended)

This is a crazy good price on last year’s top flagship phone. The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is impeccably made, with a sleek design, four rear cameras, a big, bright display and high-end hardware, delivering exceptional performance and brilliant battery life. It’s more than powerful enough to compete with this year’s phones, and is set to get updates all the way through to 2032.

Need further convincing? Read our full Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra review