Samsung unveils new Galaxy S26 FE

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Samsung has been releasing Fan Editions (FE) of its Galaxy smartphones for years; a chance for “fans” of the brand to get their hands on a phone with flagship features, at a reduced price. We saw it at IFA last year with the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE and, a couple of weeks in advance of 2026’s showcase, we saw the latest Galaxy S26 FE.

Tech – smartphones in particular – isn’t usually my field here at Expert Reviews. But circumstances demanded I attend the briefing as a surrogate, to see the new handsets at Samsung’s King’s Cross store.

The Galaxy S26 FE is “designed for those who know what they want”. And whether people want it or not, Samsung is doubling down on AI with the new handset: with returning features such as “My FanCam”, which keeps a chosen subject centred and in focus; “Now Brief” and “Now Nudge” agentic features powered by Galaxy AI; enhanced AI image creation and editing; Document Scan; and Audio Eraser, which is now applicable to Youtube and Instagram videos as well as your own.

Now for the all-important technical specifications. You’re looking at a peak brightness of 1,900 nits and a refresh rate of 120Hz. This matches the flagship S26’s refresh rate but falls short of its 2,600 nits peak brightness. The FE has a 4,900mAh battery – much like the S26 Plus – alongside 45W superfast charging and 15W wireless charging.

As for the camera, the three rear lenses include a 50-megapixel wide angle, a 12-megapixel ultrawide and an 8-megapixel telephoto lens, with a 12-megapixel selfie lens mounted on the front. Apart from a downgrade from its 10-megapixel telephoto lens, this is identical to the S26.

The S26 FE will come in a choice of three colours: Graphite (black), Blueberry (dark blue) and Pistachio (a pale shade of green). Prices start at £699 for the 120GB storage model, rising to £799 (256GB) and £949 (512GB) – each with 8GB RAM. Samsung has also promised seven generations of OS updates, alongside seven years of security updates.