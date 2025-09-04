Samsung just launched the Galaxy S25 FE but I’m struggling to see where it fits in

To help us provide you with free impartial advice, we may earn a commission if you buy through links on our site. Learn more

We’re big fans of Samsung’s smartphones here at Expert Reviews, both premium and budget, but there is one phone in the stable we’ve never been quite sure of. The Samsung Galaxy S25 FE is the latest handhset in this series, it has just been launched at the IFA technology show in Berlin, and it bears all the hallmarks of FE smartphones of the past.

Just to recap, an FE, or “Fan Edition” phone, is a device that is designed to incorporate features from Samsung’s premium smartphone range but at a more affordable price. That’s a laudable premise, and you can see why Samsung fans might be tempted to buy.

The trouble is that by the time Samsung typically gets around to launching the FE mode, the prices of the flaghip – in this case the Samsung Galaxy S25 – have fallen by so much that there’s barely any difference and you may as well just purchase the older phone instead.

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE specifications

6.7in FHD+ Dynamc AMOLED 2X display, 120Hz refresh rate, 1,900 nits peak brightness

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC

8GB of RAM

128GB, 256GB or 512GB storage

Cameras: 50MP f/1.8 main (OIS); 8MP f/2.4 (OIS) 3x telephoto; 12MP f/2.2 ultrawide

Gorilla Glass Victus+

Enhanced Armour Aluminium frame

7 OS generations and 7 years of security updates guaranteed

4,900mAh battery

Wireless charging, 45W wired charging

Dimensions: 77 x 7.4 x 161mm (WDH)

77 x 7.4 x 161mm (WDH) Weight: 190g

190g Price: 128GB, £649; 256GB, £699; 512GB, £799

128GB, £649; 256GB, £699; 512GB, £799 Availability: 4th September 2025

Key features and first impressions

With that being said, let’s focus on what Samsung’s latest smartphone brings to the table in 2025.

For a mid-priced smartphone it does look quite good: it comes with a 6.7in Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen with an FHD+ resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate and peak claimed brightness of 1,900 nits.

It’s slimmer than last year’s Samsung Galaxy S24 FE by 8%, measuring 7.4mm from front to back, has thinner bezels and should prove less of a burden on your pocket, too, weighing 190g – that’s 11g lighter than its predecessor.

A look at the specifications sheet shows the battery has grown by 200mAh and that it supports Qi2 wireless charging, in addition to 45W “fast” wired charging – although by most other smartphone manufacturers’ standards, that’s relatively slow.

There’s a more effective vapour chamber cooling system this time out as well, and it’s all running on Samsung’s latest One UI 8 operating system, which is based on Android 16 and includes all the Galaxy AI features included in Samsung’s premium range of phones.

And it looks, to all intense and purposes, just like its premium flagship stablemates. The slabside design is in place here, complete with softly rounded corners, as are the three turret-like camera lenses, arranged vertically like traffic lights on the rear.

I particularly like the model with the matte-finish blue back, which contrasts nicely with the “enhanced armour aluminium” frame. Yes, the FE is slightly chunkier than the Galaxy S25 Plus, but there is nothing cheap-feeling about this phone.

There are always some critical differences between Samsung FE phones and the company’s true flagships, though, and the same is true of this handset. The big one is that the camera system isn’t quite the same. Yes you get the same 50MP camera and 12MP ultrawide, but the 3x zoom lens has a downgraded 8MP resolution. The display doesn’t reach the same 2,600 nit heights, either, peaking at 1,900 nits instead, but that’s less of a concern.

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE hands-on: Early verdict

The key to the FE’s appeal, or otherwise, always lies in the pricing and that’s as big an issue for this year’s phone as ever. At £649, it’s actually more expensive than the regular S25, which you can get hold of these days for just a smidge over £500. On top of being cheaper, it also has a better camera system and is lighter and more compact.

The FE, to be fair to it, is closer in size and spec to the S25 Plus, which is considerably more expensive at around £750. But for your extra money, you’re getting double the storage, as well as 1.5 times the RAM, a slimmer profile and a better camera system.

I’m sure the S25 FE will provide the perfect fit for some people. And we’ll be passing our final verdict on it when we get our hands on one for testing soon, but for now I’m not convinced it’s a persuasive enough proposition for many to pick it over the more capable S25 and S25 Plus.