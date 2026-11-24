From the latest handsets to bargain older models that are still very much in the game, these are the best Black Friday iPhone deals

Apple unveils the iPhone 17e, now with MagSafe and twice the starting storage

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While Black Friday sees sweeping discounts across a wide range of products, there’s one high-profile name that tends to sit out the deals bonanza – Apple. Getting an iPhone at anything less than the standard retail price is usually tricky business, with very few notable discounts to be had, even when the Android competition is falling by hundreds of pounds.

Time it right and exercise a bit of patience, however, and you can usually nab a new iPhone for a keen price on contract. If you aren’t bothered about getting a slightly older iPhone, there’s even bigger bargains to be had on phones from last year, or even the year before. They’re still plenty powerful and Apple’s software support is excellent, so there’s a strong incentive to save some cash and pick up a slightly older handset for a steal.

I’m going to be sifting through all the available iPhone deals across the entire Black Friday period and rounding up the very best of them right here, so be sure to check back regularly to see what new treasures I’ve unearthed.

Best Black Friday iPhone deals: At a glance

The best iPhone deals of Black Friday 2026

1. iPhone 18 Pro

Black Friday 2026 price: £159 upfront, £45/mth | View deal at Mobiles.co.uk

£159 upfront, £45/mth | 500GB of mobile data for the price of 100GB

Expert Reviews logo recommended

Pros Incredibly powerful

Incredibly powerful Brilliant battery life

Brilliant battery life Gorgeous main camera Cons Not much better than iPhone 17 Pro

EXPERT REVIEWS SCORE: 5/5 (Recommended)

This is hands-down the best way to get an iPhone 18 Pro this year. In fact, it’s the best deal on any of the iPhone 18 series. It’s a 24-month contract with iD Mobile and nets you a massive 500GB of monthly data for the price of 100GB.

It costs £159 upfront and £45/mth. Prices then rise to £46.79/mth from April 1 2027 and £48.59 on April 1 2028, for a total lifetime cost of £1,286. Buying the phone new already costs £1,199 so that essentially means that you’re getting 500GB of monthly data for two years for just £87. That’s a little under £4 per month.

Need further convincing? Read our full iPhone 18 Pro review

2. iPhone 17 Pro

Black Friday 2026 price: £99 upfront, £40/mth | View deal at Mobiles.co.uk

£99 upfront, £40/mth | 500GB of mobile data for the price of 100GB

Expert Reviews logo best buy

Pros Compact design

Compact design Excellent battery life

Excellent battery life Brilliant camera suite Cons Shorter telephoto reach than the iPhone 16 Pro

EXPERT REVIEWS SCORE: 5/5 (Best Buy)

With the iPhone 18 Pro being a minor upgrade, it’s worth considering saving some cash and getting the iPhone 17 Pro instead. You can nab that same 24-month deal from iD Mobile with 500GB of monthly data for the price of 100GB, here costing £99 upfront and £40/mth.

As before, prices rise on 1 April every year, first to £41.79 then to £43.59, for a lifetime cost of £1,106. The SIM-free iPhone 17 Pro is usually £1,099 but it’s currently discounted down to £999, so using that as a comparator, we can see that you’re essentially getting the masses of monthly data for £107 – or around £4.50 per month.

Need further convincing? Read our full iPhone 17 Pro review

3. iPhone 15 (Refurbished)

Black Friday 2026 price: £360 | View deal at Backmarket

£360 | Refurbished in Excellent condition

Expert Reviews logo recommended

Pros Brilliant main camera

Brilliant main camera USB-C charging

USB-C charging Speedy performance Cons 60Hz display

60Hz display Middling battery life

EXPERT REVIEWS SCORE: 4/5 (Recommended)

It’s a few generations old now but the iPhone 15 is still an impressively powerful handset, and an ideal choice for teens who are eyeing themselves an iPhone. It benefits from recent design improvements like the replacement of the lightning port with a more accessible USB-C and adds the Dynamic Island feature around the selfie camera.

Need further convincing? Read our full iPhone 15 review

4. iPhone 18 Pro Max

Black Friday 2026 price: £75 upfront, £58/mth | View deal at Mobiles.co.uk

£75 upfront, £58/mth | Unlimited data allowance

Expert Reviews logo recommended

Pros Useful variable aperture camera

Useful variable aperture camera Incredibly powerful

Incredibly powerful Exceptional battery life Cons Big and heavy

EXPERT REVIEWS SCORE: 5/5 (Recommended)

This is the ultimate deal for the ultimate iPhone, netting you the latest and greatest Pro Max with unlimited mobile data from iD Mobile. Unlike many other tariffs, which ask a hefty upfront charge to keep monthly payments in check, this only wants £75 upfront.

Monthly payments start at £58/mth, rising to £59.79 on 1 April 2027 and £61.59 on 1 April 2028, for a lifetime cost of £1,514. Buying the phone outright starts at £1,299, so that basically means that you’re paying £215 for 24 months of unlimited data. That works out to roughly £9 per month, which is insanely cheap.

This deal is expensive, make no mistake, but if you want the five-star iPhone 18 Pro Max and unlimited data, this is the best way to get them.

Need further convincing? Read our full iPhone 18 Pro Max review