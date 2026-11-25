From decent contracts on pricey foldables to bargain SIM-free offers, these are the best Samsung phone deals of Black Friday 2026

Apple unveils the iPhone 17e, now with MagSafe and twice the starting storage

To help us provide you with free impartial advice, we may earn a commission if you buy through links on our site. Learn more

While some of the major brands prefer to stay above the fray and sit out the Black Friday bloodbath – looking at you, Apple – Samsung has always been more than willing to pony up some cracking deals across its range of smartphones. And this year is no different.

All of the familiar faces are included in the sales, so whether you’re looking to upgrade to a powerful flagship, are thinking of dipping your toes in the foldables game, or are simply seeking something relatively cheap to tide you over for another couple of years, there’s something here for everyone.

Read on to see which of the many Samsung phone deals I think are worth your time. If you don’t find what you’re looking for at first glance, be sure to check back regularly – I’m going to be updating this page across the entire sales period with all the latest bargains.

The best Samsung phone deals of Black Friday 2026

1. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra

Black Friday 2026 price: £99 upfront, £36/mth | View deal at Mobiles.co.uk

500GB of data for the price of 100GB

Expert Reviews logo recommended

Pros Incredible performance

Incredible performance Useful Privacy Display feature

Useful Privacy Display feature Killer cameras Cons Rivals have even better battery life

EXPERT REVIEWS SCORE: 4/5 (Recommended)

This isn’t just the best Samsung phone, it’s my favourite smartphone on the market right now, thanks to the outstanding performance, wonderful suite of cameras, decent battery life and extensive software support. If you want one for yourself, this deal is the best way to go about it.

You can nab the Galaxy S26 Ultra with 500GB of monthly data from iD Mobile for the price of 100GB. That’s £99 upfront and monthly payments start at £36/mth, rising to £37.79 on 1 April 2027 and £39.59 on 1 April 2028.

The lifetime cost over the 24-month contract is £1,010, which is just £211 more than buying the phone SIM-free (as little as £799 at the time of writing). Another way to look at that is you’re only paying less than £9 per month for all of that data.

Need further convincing? Read our full Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra review

2. Samsung Galaxy A57

Black Friday 2026 price: £359 | View deal at Carphone Warehouse

£359 | £20 cheaper than buying it through Amazon

Expert Reviews logo approved deal

Pros Slim, lightweight build

Slim, lightweight build Excellent battery life

Excellent battery life Six years of updates Cons Middling cameras

Middling cameras No wireless charging

EXPERT REVIEWS SCORE: 4/5

The Samsung Galaxy A57 was already a great choice for fans of the brand who didn’t want to spend flagship prices, but this deal makes it even more of a bargain. It’s currently going for £379 on Amazon but if you head over to Carphone Warehouse instead, you can nab one £20 cheaper when buying the phone SIM-free.

Need further convincing? Read our full Samsung Galaxy A57 review

3. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8

Black Friday 2026 price: £239 upfront, £45/mth | View deal at Mobiles.co.uk

£239 upfront, £45/mth | 500GB of data for the price of 100GB

Expert Reviews logo approved deal

Pros Fantastic new design

Fantastic new design Great gaming performance

Great gaming performance Decent battery life Cons No telephoto camera

No telephoto camera No wireless charging

EXPERT REVIEWS SCORE: 4/5

Samsung was the first to deliver a new wide foldable to the UK this year, pipping the iPhone Duo by a hair, and it’s my favourite of Samsung’s 2026 foldables. The screen size feels so much more intuitive than regular, tall foldables, it’s supremely pocketable and the battery life proved rather good in my testing.

It’s still expensive, however, so I recommend picking one up on a contract – and this is the best one going this Black Friday. You get the phone and 500GB of monthly data from iD Mobile for the price of 100GB.

It costs a rather hefty £239 upfront, but then monthly payments are manageable, starting at £45/mth and rising to £46.79 on 1 April 2027 and £48.59 on 1 April 2028. That makes the lifetime cost £1,366, which is only £117 (or less than a fiver a month over the 24 months) more than buying the phone SIM-free.

Need further convincing? Read our full Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 review

4. Samsung Galaxy S26

Black Friday 2026 price: £25 upfront, £30/mth | View deal at Mobiles.co.uk

£25 upfront, £30/mth | Unlimited mobile data for a steal

Expert Reviews logo approved deal

Pros Gorgeous compact design

Gorgeous compact design Powerful and great battery life

Powerful and great battery life Sharp telephoto camera Cons Relatively slow charging

EXPERT REVIEWS SCORE: 4/5

This deal is a whopper, and ironically enough, it’s for Samsung’s smallest flagship. The Galaxy S26 is ideal for those with smaller hands (or anyone who is sick of carrying around a bulky phone) and it still offers exceptional performance, brilliant battery life and a cracking suite of cameras.

To make things even better, this fantastic deal gets you the phone with unlimited mobile data from iD Mobile for just £25 upfront and £30/mth. Monthly prices rise to £31.79 on 1 April 2027 and £33.59 on 1 April 2028, for a lifetime cost of £792.

That’s only £123 more than buying the phone SIM-free, which essentially boils down to you getting unlimited data for less than £5 per month.

Need further convincing? Read our full Samsung Galaxy S26 review