Save big across the range, from bargain mid-rangers to the latest and greatest Google Pixel flagship phones

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Google Pixel phones are already decent value for money, with the mid-range models in particular regularly taking the crown as my favourites in that price range. Black Friday makes things even more appealing, with huge discounts on SIM-free models and bargain contracts on the pricier flagships.

This is particularly appealing for Google, as its recent phones have all felt like they didn’t quite offer enough quality for the price tags they were asking. At the time of release, I’d often recommend waiting for discounts before pulling the trigger on a Pixel 11-series phone.

Well here we are, the time of discounts has arrived and all of Google’s latest phones are getting in on the fun. If you’ve been waiting for the opportune moment to snatch up a new Pixel for yourself, now is the time.

The best Pixel deals of Black Friday 2026

1. Google Pixel 10a

Black Friday 2026 price: £349 | View deal at Amazon

£349 | 180-day average price on Amazon: £438

Expert Reviews logo approved deal

Pros Fantastic battery life

Fantastic battery life Seven years of updates

Seven years of updates Nippy performance Cons No telephoto camera

No telephoto camera No PixelSnap magnets

EXPERT REVIEWS SCORE: 4/5

This is easily the best deal of any new Google phone. The Pixel 10a was already punching above its weight, with performance, battery life, cameras and display quality all being some of the best in its price range. Now, it’s discounted down to a rock-bottom price, making it an unmissable bargain.

Need further convincing? Read our full Google Pixel 10a review

2. Google Pixel 11 Pro XL

Black Friday 2026 price: £29 upfront, £30/mth | View deal at Mobiles.co.uk

£29 upfront, £30/mth | 500GB of monthly data for the price of 100GB

Expert Reviews logo approved deal

Pros Big, bright display

Big, bright display Outstanding camera suite

Outstanding camera suite Decent battery life Cons Rivals are faster performers

EXPERT REVIEWS SCORE: 3/5

I know that the above review score isn’t encouraging but let me put it into context. At its original launch price, the Google Pixel 11 Pro XL simply didn’t achieve the level of performance or battery life that I expect from such an expensive phone.

It still excels in so many areas, with the display quality and cameras in particular being absolutely outstanding. If you want one for yourself, this deal is the best way to do so. Its a 24-month contract that gets you the phone and 500GB of monthly data for the price of 100GB, charging £29 upfront and £30/mth.

Monthly payments rise to £31.79 on 1 April 2027 and £33.59 on 1 April 2028, resulting in a lifetime cost of £796. That’s more than £200 cheaper than buying the phone outright (£999 at the time of writing), and that’s before we account for the oodles of data that the deal includes.

Need further convincing? Read our full Google Pixel 11 Pro XL review

3. Google Pixel 11

Black Friday 2026 price: £599 | View deal at Amazon

£599 | 180-day average price on Amazon: £759

Expert Reviews logo approved deal

Pros Gorgeous display

Gorgeous display Sharp, versatile cameras

Sharp, versatile cameras Qi2.2 wireless charging Cons Rivals are faster

Rivals are faster Middling battery life

EXPERT REVIEWS SCORE: 4/5

The Pixel 11 is my favourite of Google’s latest crop of flagships and this deal is the best way to get one. For this record-low price, you’re getting an absolutely flawless display, some of the best cameras in this price range and speedy Qi2.2 wireless charging via the PixelSnap magnets on the rear.

Need further convincing? Read our full Google Pixel 11 review

4. Google Pixel 9a (refurbished)

Black Friday 2026 price: £295 | View deal at Backmarket

£295 | Refurbished in excellent condition

Expert Reviews logo best buy

Pros Excellent cameras

Excellent cameras Phenomenal battery life

Phenomenal battery life Updates until 2032 Cons No telephoto camera

EXPERT REVIEWS SCORE: 5/5 (Best Buy)

For the best bargain of any Google phone, pick up the Pixel 9a refurbished from Backmarket. It has the same excellent performance, battery life, camera suite and display as the 10a, and it also received seven years of updates, so it will remain up to date all the way through to 2032.

Need further convincing? Read our full Google Pixel 9a review