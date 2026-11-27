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There have been quite a few exciting deals across the Black Friday period but let’s face it – this year has been very expensive, and you just want a bargain budget phone deal that ticks all your boxes without breaking the bank.

Well good news, I’ve got one for you. And it’s discounted not once, but twice.

The Google Pixel 10a quickly emerged as my favourite budget phone deal of Black Friday, dropping from an average price of £437 (180-day average on Amazon) to a record-low price of £349.

Well Currys was clearly not satisfied with what I thought to be an already sensational deal, and has today cut even more off the price tag. Instead of £349, the Pixel 10a is now available for just £319. That’s a ridiculously good price for such a quality phone.

If you’re looking for the best budget phone deal this Black Friday, you just found it.

In my original review of the Pixel 10a, I awarded it four stars. The main reason it didn’t get five is that it’s not massively different from the Google Pixel 9a, and therefore didn’t feel like the best value for money at its original £499 RRP. Suffice to say that this massive discount handily swipes away that concern.

You can read my full Google Pixel 10a review for a comprehensive rundown of exactly why it’s such an exciting find at this price, but for a quick overview, here are my main highlights:

It delivered the best battery life of any Pixel phone I’ve ever tested (and that’s a lot of phones), with a phenomenal result of 38hrs 24mins in my looping video test

Google has pledged the same seven years of software support that it gives its flagships, meaning that the Pixel 10a will remain up to date longer than any other phone in its price range

Both the main rear camera and the ultrawide are some of the best shooters in their class, with crisp detail, natural colouring and broad dynamic range

The display is capable of impressive peak brightness and achieved impeccable colour accuracy, far surpassing other phones of this price in testing

Both CPU speed and gaming performance impressed in testing, too, to the point where you’ll struggle to find a faster or more capable phone at this price

The Google Pixel 10a is such a well-rounded phone, in-fact, that the only issue I have with it is that it lacks a telephoto camera. If you want stronger zoom photography from your phone, be sure to check out the almost-as-good deal on the Oppo Reno 16, which has a lovely telephoto shooter.

I’ve got plenty more bargains for you to peruse in my complete roundup of the best Black Friday phone deals, or head over to our central Black Friday deals hub for all of our favourite offers on everything from laptops to office chairs, and much more besides.