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It’s been an expensive year for phones so this Black Friday sale is a sorely needed respite from high prices. While there are plenty of flagship phones that are hitting record-low prices right now, the best value for money is happening in the more affordable waters.

Take the Oppo Reno 16. This was already a very impressive mid-range phone, with outstanding battery life, a gorgeous display and a sharp 3x telephoto camera, but it’s received a massive discount in the Black Friday sales and is now an unmissable bargain.

Previously averaging £599 on Amazon over the past 180 days, the Oppo Reno 16 is now available for just £382. Not only is that more than £200 less than the average price, it’s also the cheapest that the phone has ever been by a massive margin.

This is my favourite phone deal of Black Friday and anyone looking to pick up a fantastic new phone for as little as possible need look no further.

So what kind of phone are you getting for this bargain price? The Oppo Reno 16 earned four stars in my original review, and the main thing holding it back from a higher rating was its inflated £699 launch price. Suffice to say, it’s far better value for money at £382.

The main thing that separates it from other phones in this price range is that it includes a telephoto camera – the same one that features on the more expensive Pro model, in fact. This is a wonderfully detailed shooter, capturing crisp close-up shots and striking portraits with gorgeous colouring and broad dynamic range.

Beyond that, the Oppo Reno 16 is impeccably made, with a robust IP68/IP69 dust and water resistance rating, and an eye-catching planet laser etching on the white model. The display is bright, sharp and colour-accurate and there’s a customisable “Snap Key” button high up on the left edge that can take screenshots, toggle the torch, switch to silent mode and more.

Best of all, however, is the battery life. In my standard looping video battery test, the Oppo Reno 16 lasted for an outstanding 37hrs 12mins, which is one of the best results I’ve ever seen from a phone in this price range. It’s just one hour behind the class-leading Google Pixel 10a, in fact.

This may be my favourite but it’s far from the only phone deal that I’ve dug up, so if you’d rather see what else is out there, you can peruse my complete round-up of the best Black Friday phone deals.

And if you’re in the market for something else, our central Black Friday deals hub has all the best offers on everything from coffee machines to laptops, and much more besides.