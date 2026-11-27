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Everybody loves a good comeback story and I’ve got a cracking one here for you. Back when it first launched, I didn’t rate the Google Pixel 11 Pro XL all that highly, awarding it just three stars and recommending that you don’t buy it at its full retail price.

The main reason for this was that it didn’t achieve the same level of performance speed or battery life as rivals in its price range, and therefore didn’t feel like you were getting the best value for money. Which was a shame because the phone exceled in other areas, with display quality and camera performance in particular being right up there with the best phones around.

Neither performance nor battery life were actively bad in my testing, however, and at the right price, the Google Pixel 11 Pro XL could be a supremely well-rounded smartphone.

Along comes Black Friday and we finally have the right price. Let’s take a look at the deal.

What is the deal?

This 24-month contract from iD Mobile is offering up the Pixel 11 Pro XL with a whopping 500GB of monthly data for the price of 100GB – but that’s not the exciting bit. What really got my pulse racing, and indeed, made me double check the page because I was sure that there was no way it could be this cheap, was the lifetime cost of the deal.

The contract costs £29 upfront and monthly payments start at £30, rising to £31.79 on 1 April 2027 and then £33.59 on 1 April 2028, resulting in a lifetime cost of just £796. That’s for the phone and two years of getting 500GB of data per month.

Buying the Pixel 11 Pro XL outright would cost you at least £999 at the time of writing, and that’s including a Black Friday discount. So conservatively, the lifetime cost of this deal is more than £200 cheaper than buying the phone SIM-free.

Is the Google Pixel 11 Pro XL worth buying at this price?

That saving is absolutely insane considering that the phone only launched a few months ago, and I feel that it affirms my initial impression: Google understands that it simply wasn’t worth it at the launch price.

This huge discount puts the Pixel 11 Pro XL in a far more favourable position, and I’m pleased to say that it is absolutely worth your money now. You can read more about my thoughts on the phone in my full Google Pixel 11 Pro XL review but for a brief overview, here are the main points that I really liked about it:

The display is absolutely exceptional, with pin-point colour accuracy and dazzling peak brightness

All of the cameras produced excellent results in testing, with the 5x telephoto camera in particular being one of the best on any phone I’ve reviewed

Software is clean, accessible and gets has some of the best software support in the industry, with Google pledging seven years of updates

And yes, performance and battery life aren’t class-leading but, for the right people, they’re perfectly serviceable. Heavy mobile gamers should consider more powerful handsets and those with excessive screen-time may be reaching for a charger before the day is through, but otherwise, it has the power and stamina to keep up with most people’s general uses.

If you’d rather try your luck elsewhere, this is far from the only deal I’ve found. Check out my ultimate round-up of the best Black Friday phone deals to see if something else catches your eye, or head over to our central Black Friday deals hub for the biggest bargains across a range of categories, from TVs to toothbrushes and much more.